Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference Friday morning to address the current spread of the coronavirus and that more restrictions could be ahead.
No further restrictions were placed on communities, but Brown urged local community leaders, county officials, businesses and Oregonians to continue the implementation of the rules in place.
“This has always been a balancing act,” Brown said. “A tightrope that stretches and weaves between the two extremes where for each step. I follow the data where I listen to experts where I take action carefully and gingerly not knowing whether the balance will hold.”
Oregon has been steadily adding approximately 300 cases per day. On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority added 259 more cases.
Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported one new person tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the county total to 169. There are three hospitalized Douglas County COVID-19 patients, two are hospitalized out of the area and one is hospitalized locally.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 414 people have died as a result of COVID-19.
While there were no restrictions added, Brown said further business and travel restrictions are being considered.
“I think the additional restrictions that are on the table are closing certain businesses,” Brown said. “One that comes to mind, obviously, are bars and restaurants. A number of states have taken that direction or move those services entirely outside. The other thing that might be on the table is travel restrictions requiring people to quarantine if they come for example from a hot spot state.”
But Brown said she was conflicted on closing businesses at this point, because of the impact those closures have on people.
“Closing businesses across the state like we did with the stay home save lives order works to control the virus,” Brown said. “But the economic cost is extraordinary. Behind every business closure a real people who have lost jobs and lost income families pushed to the brink.”
Adding that those economic costs also come with public health consequences such as skipped meals, added stress, increased tension, self-harm, domestic violence or suicide.
Brown said Oregon has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the country and that the guidelines put in place are slowing the spread of the virus.
For all schools to open to in-person learning, the cases per day should be around 60.
“Our infection rate is still too high to get all of our kids safely back into the classrooms and most of our schools this fall,” Brown said. “To keep students teachers and staff safe in our schools across the state, we need to see a much more rapid decline in case numbers and we need to see it quickly.”
The health metrics put in place by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority to see schools reopen throughout the state wouldn’t be met for more than 200 days if the virus continued to spread at its current rate, according to Brown.
However, she added that if the transmission rate went down to 0.75, schools could reopen in six weeks. The transmission rate is the amount of people who get the virus from an already infected person.
“If our transmission occurs continues at its current rate our estimated number of weekly infections will remain steady at approximately 900 over the next four weeks,” State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger said. “Currently, we estimate that every person who contracts COVID-19 is passing it on to one other person, and we need that to decrease.”
Oregon will be adding more than 20,000 weekly tests from now until December to help monitor the spread of the virus.
