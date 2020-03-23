Gov. Kate Brown issued an order for Oregonians to stay home to the maximum extent possible.
The governor issued the order Monday morning after having been reluctant to do so at the end of last week.
The order follows Sunday's announcement that all state parks would be closed Monday. The governor mentioned the fact that Oregonians flocked to the coast over the weekend as part of the reason why the new rules have been put in place.
In Monday's order, the governor has added to the list of businesses that must close and has prohibited individuals from patronizing businesses that have been ordered to close.
“We are learning more about this virus and how people react to it every day. Not just from a medical standpoint, but from a social and behavioral standpoint," Brown said Monday in a press release.
“I started by asking Oregonians to stay home and practice social distancing. Then I urged the public to follow these recommendations. Instead, thousands crowded the beaches of our coastal communities, our trails, our parks, and our city streets, potentially spreading COVID-19 and endangering the lives of others across the state. Now, I’m ordering it. To save lives and protect our community,” Brown said.
As of Sunday, 161 Oregonians had tested positive for COVID-19 and five have died. The number of actual infections is unknown because few tests are available.
Public health officials across the country are trying to slow the spread of the disease, often referred to as "flattening the curve," in hopes of avoiding overwhelming the healthcare system as the pandemic grows.
Social distancing, or keeping away from other people when possible, is part of that effort.
Brown urged all Oregonians to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.
“Staying home both keeps you safe from infection, and ensures you do not unknowingly infect others," Brown said.
If people leave home, they are supposed to keep 6 feet away from anyone who doesn't live with them.
Whereas the size of gatherings statewide had previously been limited to 25, now all nonessential social and recreational gatherings are banned, if a distance of 6 feet can't be maintained between participants.
Individuals must avoid travel if possible, except where that travel is essential. Examples of essential travel include trips to assist family members or the elderly, to go to work or to get food.
The new order also closes additional businesses, specifically listing indoor and outdoor malls, museums, senior activity centers, theaters, arcades, barber shops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks and yoga studios, among others.
The order also closes playgrounds, sports courts, skate parks and other outdoor recreation facilities.
Restaurants and coffee establishments will still be allowed to offer takeout and delivery services.
Stores, including those in malls, which provide food, groceries, health care, pharmacy or pet store services are allowed to remain open.
Childcare facilities now must limit groups to 10 children and must prioritize children of first responders and health care professionals.
Those who break the rules will be considered an immediate danger to public health and can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,250 fine.
Starting Wednesday, workplaces must also do everything they can to allow their employees to work from home, and cannot allow them to work at the office if they can work at home. Where that's not possible, businesses must create and enforce social distancing.
Government offices will also close on Wednesday wherever possible.
(2) comments
Thank you Governor Brown for finally taking this necessary action to help stem the spread of this deadly disease and override the woeful recommendations from our own Douglas County Commissioners who in their most recent public meeting told us:
1. “There is no call for social distancing.”
2. “There is no call to close events.”
3. “People should go about their lives.”
4. “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
https://video.ibm.com/recorded/125993843
Last fall, the U.S. axed its Center for Disease Control (CDC ) expert’s job in Beijing, China, intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China. Dr. Linda Quick, an American disease expert and medical epidemiologist embedded in China’s disease control agency was in an ideal position to be the eyes and ears on the ground for the United States and other countries on the coronavirus outbreak, and might have alerted them to the growing threat weeks earlier if her CDC job had not been discontinued by the Trump Administration in September. The U.S. CDC claims it first learned of a “cluster of 27 cases of pneumonia” of unexplained origin in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31, nearly three months ago. The CDC would not make Quick, who still works for the agency, available for comment.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/exclusive-us-axed-cdc-expert-job-in-china-months-before-virus-outbreak/ar-BB11y4rh
