Children 5 and older will be required to wear face coverings under new statewide guidelines to help curb the spread of COVID-19 released by Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday.
“These are additional steps to protect ourselves and our communities,” Brown said during a press conference in Salem. “This disease is something that, for the time being, we must learn to live with.”
New guidelines set to begin Friday also include no more exceptions to face coverings. It also reduces the maximum indoor gathering size from 250 to 100 people. For Phase 2 counties, restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m.
Brown also announced that in-care facilities with no reported COVID-19 cases, outdoor visits will be allowed.
She encouraged the public to keep in mind the 3 W’s: “Wear face coverings; watch your social distance; wash, wash, wash your hands.”
The Douglas County Public Health Network reported 2 more new coronavirus cases today. DPHN is now reporting 92 total coronavirus cases for Douglas County and 1 death. DPHN has reported 21 new cases over the past week.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 29 new coronavirus cases today and a record 213 new cases over the past week. Today is the first time ever that all six counties surrounding Douglas County reported at least 1 new coronavirus case each.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 254 new coronavirus cases today and another 2 deaths in Oregon. OHA has reported 24 deaths over the past week.
The OHA reported a record low 15.5% of Oregon’s 4,712 non-ICU hospital beds are available today. A record high 231 people are currently hospitalized in Oregon for coronavirus.
The below link provides graphical views of Oregon’s statistics.
https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/
Do you need a Coronavirus test? You don’t have an appointment? Want an at-home test kit? The Oregon Health Authority (below link) now provides a website to tell you where ALL the closest testing sites are in your zip code even if you don’t have an appointment.
This website provides a much greater number and variety of testing facilities both inside and outside of Douglas County than what Douglas County Public Health Network publishes on it's website. It also allows you to sign up for an at-home test kit. How come DPHN hasn't been telling people about this website?
https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-testing
