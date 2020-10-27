The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported eight new confirmed and one presumptive case of the coronavirus Tuesday for a total of 360 cases.
As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases statewide in recent weeks, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended her state of emergency declaration Tuesday for an additional 60 days, through Jan. 2, 2021.
“As early as January of this year, the Oregon Health Authority began its COVID-19 preparedness efforts as cases spread overseas. Since then, more than 600 Oregonians and over 200,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — and last week, we set a daily record with 550 new cases," Brown said in a press release Tuesday.
"Extending the COVID-19 state of emergency is not something I do lightly, but we know all too well that not taking action would mean an even greater loss of life. The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived in the United States, and this time it is hitting all of our communities.
“My goal is to keep Oregon on track to open more schools for in-person instruction for our students — and to continue to reopen, and keep open, our businesses, communities, and economies. Oregon is not an island. Without safety precautions in place, we could quickly see our case counts spike as well," Brown said.
Local hospitals are treating three county residents who are displaying symptoms of coronavirus.
The county's response team reported Tuesday that there were 300 area residents being monitored either in isolation (51) or quarantine (249). Isolation is classified as those who actively have tested positive for or are presumed to be carrying the virus, while quarantine is recommended for those who have been in close contact to patients with positive test results or are presumptive cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths and 391 confirmed and presumptive cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 42,808.
Of the new and presumptive cases, 160 of those cases were attributed to the Portland metropolitan counties of Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington and Columbia counties. An additional 81 were attributed to the Salem metro area counties of Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties.
Lane County was attributed with 31 new cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lane County has reported 2,419 positive or presumptive cases and 27 deaths.
Due to a current spike in positive cases statewide, the Douglas Public Health Network continues to urge area residents to closely consider choices to travel outside the county.
"Again, we ask that you take a moment and revisit how you are socializing and please protect yourself, your loved ones and our communities from the spread of this virus," the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in Tuesday's report. " We encourage you to delay travel, consider stay-cations and reschedule visits from out-of-the-area friends and family to a later date."
Douglas County has tested the 7th fewest residents of all counties in Oregon. Oregon has, by far, tested fewer residents than any other state in the U.S. Oregon Health Authority data indicates Douglas County has tested a total of 14.2% of its residents since early March. The state of Oregon has tested 19.9% of its residents. The U.S. has tested 40.9%. Rhode Island has tested EVERY resident at least once and is starting over again.
Only 6 counties in Oregon have tested a lower percentage of their residents than Douglas County. Those 6 counties have a combined 312 cases and 3 deaths compared to Douglas County’s 360 cases and 8 deaths. As the U.S. steadily ramped up testing, Douglas County leveled out at approximately 90 tests per day in July based on below data provided by County Commissioner daily press releases. It is noteworthy Mercy Medical Center received its Abbott ID NOW rapid testing instrument at the end of May, boosting test numbers while shortening testing time to an hour.
---------------------------------------Average-------
---------Average---Average----Positive-------
Year-----Daily-------Daily-------%Test----------
2002----Tests------Cases--------Rate-------Deaths
Mar-------24----------1.4---------------------------0
Apr--------27----------0.4-----------2.7-----------0
May-------55----------0.1-----------0.2-----------0
Jun--------73----------0.5------------0.5-----------0
Jul---------94----------2.7------------2.8-----------1
Aug-------87----------1.7------------2.1-----------2
Sep-------91----------2.3------------2.4-----------1
Oct-------91----------4.2------------4.6-----------4
Coronavirus cases, positivity and deaths have increased over 100% in Douglas County since July. Yet, the average number of coronavirus tests has remained the same or gone down. While the rest of the U.S. continues to ramp up testing, Douglas County lags behind. One BIG reason for this is because Douglas County does not follow CDC testing guidance that says, “When a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified, interviewing and testing people in close contact should occur as soon as possible to reduce the risk of further transmission.” Douglas County ignores that guidance. Instead, Douglas County isolates people in close contact but doesn’t test them for political reasons. Douglas County’s strategy for stopping the coronavirus pandemic is simply follow President Trump’s recommendation to quit testing for it. Inconveniently, people keep dying.
Mike, I don't think it's true that 40% of the U.S. has been tested. It is true that the population divided by the total number of tests is 0.40, but some people get lots of tests, many people get a few tests, almost every positive gets repeated, and so on. I can't find a source for how many people have been tested--but it certainly is not the same as the number of tests done.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1104645/covid19-testing-rate-select-countries-worldwide/
I believe CitizenJoe is correct on this.
