School ceremonies, graduations and next steps will look different for all Oregon students who were set to graduate this academic year.
Whether it was college graduation, high school graduation or kindergarten graduation, all plans were altered Wednesday when Gov. Kate Brown announced that school buildings for K-12 and post-secondary education would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Oregon State University became the final public university in Oregon to postpone its commencement ceremonies.
Graduating seniors from the University of Oregon, Concordia University, Warner Pacific, Pacific University and Reed College received the news at the end of March that commencement ceremonies had been canceled or postponed.
“I completely understand the precautions taken in the situation because this is a university with students from across the country and furthermore across the world,” said Carson Murphy, a Roseburg High School graduate and graduating senior at the University of Oregon. “I understand the reasons for canceling it to stop the spread of the virus, especially here in Eugene.”
But despite his understanding, Murphy said he was still saddened by losing out on experiencing his senior year on campus.
“It really is unfortunate to lose the opportunity to walk and have a great week with my friends and family, as well as lose the opportunity to finish my last season playing rugby in proper fashion — on my own terms,” Murphy said. “It makes reality come a lot faster than I expected, but it definitely creates a ‘bend don’t break’ resiliency within myself and my fellow classmates.”
Most schools are still looking at other methods or times to honor the graduates.
Concordia University was set to hold its last commencement ceremony this year after the board voted to close the school at the end of the semester. The ceremony will now be a pre-recorded video ceremony.
Plans for in-person commencement ceremonies continue at other universities and colleges.
A graduation ceremony is currently scheduled for June 12 at the Umpqua Community College. A decision on whether that will continue as planned is expected by April 17, according to an update posted on the community college’s website.
Public schools received the news Wednesday afternoon that students would not be returning to classes this year, and most high schools have not made decisions on commencement ceremonies.
“Our goal, of course, is to have the graduation ceremony on Finlay Field if we can, completing the circle for this class,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said. “Their first day at RHS, they sat on this field as we talked about the importance of high school. It would be very special for their last day to be there, too.
“However, this may not be possible,” she added. “We are waiting to make the decision as we get closer to the date and know more information. There will be a graduation ceremony in some way and we will honor each of our graduates for their years of dedication and learning.”
Douglas High School will participate in a national “Lights on For Students” campaign, by turning on the lights at the football field for 2 minutes at 8:20 p.m. — the military time equivalent of 2020 — in honor of the class of 2020.
The Oregon Department of Education released an official guidance Wednesday for high school seniors on graduation.
“Oregon’s Graduation Pathways 2020 is the result of collaboration with educators, administrators, culturally specific community-based organizations, and the education community,” a press release from the Oregon Department of Education said. “This guidance recognizes that this closure is impacting less than 2% of our seniors’ time spent learning from kindergarten to grade 12. It is important that we honor the dedication and accomplishments of the class of 2020.”
Students who were on track to graduate will receive a passing grade for the courses they were taking.
“I refuse to punish students, many of whom have been in Oregon schools for over a decade because they could not attend classes for a little over two months,” Brown said during a press conference.
School districts are asked to come up with “creative ways” to get seniors who were not on track to graduate across the finish line.
“It encourages our schools to develop alternative learning plans for seniors,” Brown said. “We are already seeing our schools deploy creative tactics that are locally driven and reflect the best interests of our kids. I expect nothing less in helping ensure that seniors graduate on time.”
Oregon’s seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University issued a statement that all incoming freshmen will be “considered fairly in light of the educational interruption they have endured in their final year of high school.”
Schools that have ceremonies for graduating milestone grades, such as kindergarten, fifth grade or eighth grade will not be able to hold those in person during the school year.
