Graffiti Weekend, a summer event held in Roseburg since 1983, has been canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The weekend, which consists of some 22 different events, joins a slew of other local and state events that have began canceling due to the pandemic and gathering restrictions from state officials.
"It's with great sadness that we are officially canceling Graffiti Weekend for this year," said Graffiti Weekend Committee Chairman Jeanine Coffey.
Coffey said that organizers knew the cancelation was coming when Gov. Kate Brown released restrictions on festivals, concerts and other large gatherings over 25 people, but an official decision to cancel could not be made without committee vote. That vote took place Friday night.
"Everybody is really sad and disheartened, but for the health of Douglas County and everybody from out of town and out of state that would have come, it is just better not to have that influx," Coffey said. "Douglas County folks are pretty darn resilient, obviously — that's why there are so many recoveries and no deaths here from this illness — but no sense taking a chance and potentially making the situation worse."
