Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said the Douglas County Sheriff's Office won't enforce the governor's executive orders against businesses that choose to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kate Brown has issued several executive orders since the pandemic reached Oregon, including one in March closing businesses like hair salons where social distancing isn't possible. She also ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms and serve takeout only. Violating the rules can, theoretically at least, lead to hefty fines.
At least one local restaurant is defying that order. Casey's Restaurant on Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg was open for business this week. The owner acknowledged the restaurant was open, but declined to comment on the decision.
Hanlin said in an interview Wednesday the role of the sheriff's office here with respect to the governor's shutdown orders is one of education, not of enforcement.
"The governor has not expected or asked local law enforcement to enforce any of her orders," Hanlin said.
If a business that is supposed to be closed under the governor's orders chooses to reopen, he said the role of local law enforcement would simply be to remind that business they're breaking the rules.
The News-Review contacted Hanlin after reading his response this week to a Facebook post. In it, he agreed with a letter posted by Crook County Sheriff John Gautney Monday. In that letter, Gautney said his office was reopening, and that rules barring businesses from operating would not be enforced by his office.
Debbie Corder Malone shared Gautney's letter on Facebook Tuesday, commenting "Now if ours could do this!"
Hanlin said that got under his skin a bit, since the sheriff's office here opened a week ago, along with the rest of the courthouse.
He responded to Malone's post saying the philosophical views expressed in Gautney's letter parallel his exactly, and that he would stand behind the county's citizens and businesses.
"IF 'non-essential' businesses chose to reopen, or people wish to travel about freely and safely, then my office will not interfere. I will always defend the rights of the citizens and I will always stand against a tyrannical government," he wrote.
Hanlin's comment was greeted with about two dozen positive emojis and several favorable comments
"John Hanlin thank you. That is why we stand behind you!" wrote Michelle Miller Mooney.
"THANK YOU!!! Roseburg is fortunate to have you," agreed Elaine Collins Shears.
Hanlin clarified in an interview Wednesday that he was not suggesting the governor's orders were unconstitutional.
Gautney's two-page letter said that many businesses have been "terribly harmed" by the state closing businesses. He said that's not needed in Crook County, which has had just one COVID-19 case.
Douglas County has had just 24 people test positive for the virus, 21 of whom have recovered.
And Hanlin said the flu kills more than 500 people a year in Oregon. In contrast, COVID-19 has killed 115 Oregonians.
Hanlin said he's waiting to see what the governor decides about allowing Southwestern Oregon counties to begin reopening. A group of county commissioners in the region have asked the governor to allow businesses in the region to begin reopening.
Hanlin said it's frustrating that despite the fact that "we've had one death in five counties down here in Southern Oregon and we've done a lot of work to control this outbreak and we're not getting recognized for it at all."
While we can't be careless, he said, since the virus is easily spread, "we're just fortunate that we live in a rural area and don't have the population density to cause that spread to occur so fast."
Gautney, the Crook County sheriff, said in his letter that many people were worried law enforcement officers would arrest people violating the stay at home order. But that's not true, he said.
"If a business decides to open, that is a decision the business owner makes. If customers choose to shop with that business that is that person's choice. We are a free society and able to make decisions based on common sense," Gautney wrote.
Gautney summed up his philosophy like this:
"I believe in supporting the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of Oregon and the laws there of. I also try to apply common sense in the application of those laws," he wrote.
While the sheriffs in Crook and Douglas counties won't act as the enforcement arm for the governor's order regarding business closures, that doesn't mean businesses are guaranteed they'll face no enforcement at all.
Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA, is actively investigating businesses who violate the governor's orders. On its website, it cites Oregon statutes including the Oregon Safe Employment Act as its authority for doing so.
