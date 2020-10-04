Some traditional Halloween activities, like carving a pumpkin or watching a scary movie at home with family, are still safe in 2020.
But others are not, and that’s why Douglas County residents will face some changes this Halloween season.
The News-Review gathered some tips from public health officials and news about some traditional holiday events that have been either canceled or altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Neewollah Parade in downtown Roseburg won’t be held this year. It’s being replaced with a virtual event.
“We’ve done this now for over 50 years, so we didn’t want to abandon this, and three months ago we decided that we needed to come up with a solution, since we knew we couldn’t have the traditional parade,” said Downtown Roseburg Association President Todd Boyd.
In place of the parade, there will be a virtual costume event, where photos of people dressed up in their costumes can be posted. Boyd said the plan is to develop some prizes as well.
“It’s all new to us to do this, but we’re trying to make it work,” he said.
Boyd said Neewollah has always been a safe place for children to parade for Halloween.
“It’s so unfortunate that we just can’t have it this year. Children aren’t going to social distance. I don’t think that’s in their perspective of understanding, and we so so wanted to do it,” he said.
Other events that have been canceled this year are the haunted house at Roseburg High School and the Wellsprings Bible Fellowship’s trunk-or treat event.
Despite all the changes this year, a few events are going forward.
The News-Review and Brooke Communications will host a Halloween drive-through trick-or-treat and drive-in movie showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with the help of a number of local business sponsors.
The Myrtle Creek Chamber of Commerce will hold its Candyland Halloween event from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Millsite Park, but has made some changes in hopes of reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
It will have a controlled entry, one-way route along the sidewalk. Photos for the costume contest will be taken at the bandshell, with cash prizes or gift certificates for the winners.
Participants will be able to set up tables, chairs and canopies and decorate them. RSVP to secretary@myrtlecreekchamber.com by this Tuesday to participate.
No games, hot dogs or soda will be offered at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge this year.
Some Halloween activities are safer than others, but Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer and the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team have some tips, because as Dannenhoffer put it, “A year without Halloween will be a very sad year for many people.”
The Oregon Health Authority also issued a list of activities in three categories of risk: low risk, moderate risk and high risk.
Here’s a summary, based on the information from both sources:
Public health officials say they do NOT recommend people attend indoor Halloween parties, join hayrides full of people not in their immediate family, or participate in trick-or-treating in large groups or that involve in-person contact between trick-or-treaters or between trick-or-treaters and candy givers. These activities put participants at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
Safe activities this Halloween include the following:
- Attend an online party or costume contest
- Watch a Halloween movie with family at home on your couch
- Carve pumpkins and decorate at home
- Take a drive and tour local Halloween yard displays
- Attend a drive-in movie
Medium-risk activities include the following:
- Visit a pumpkin patch where people are maintaining physical distancing
- Take a hay ride with only members of your immediate family
- Attend outdoor, one-way, walk-through events where participants wear face coverings and maintain social distance
Those who do choose to go out should wear protective masks, and be aware Halloween masks don’t count. They won’t protect against COVID-19.
It’s also important to keep at least 6 feet of distance from anyone not in your immediate household.
Trick-or-treating can be made a bit safer by using a tube 6 feet long to send candy down. Candy can also be left in a bowl on the porch or entry.
