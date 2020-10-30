The weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority, which includes COVID-19 cases in schools, caused some concern Wednesday when it appeared that not all of the data made it into the chart and some other numbers seemed inflated from what local authorities reported.
For instance, Sutherlin had reported one student testing positive, but the report listed three cases. Additionally, several schools that announced students had tested positive were not listed in the weekly report.
To explain the absence of cases listed on the report, Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Philip Schmidt said, "We use the outbreaks database to track the number of cases associated with schools. All cases associated with the outbreak are linked to the outbreak and OHA staff then review to determine the number of student and staff/volunteer that meet our reporting requirements. We then follow up with (the Oregon Department of Education) to ensure that the school was providing in-person instruction. This follow-up takes additional time and reporting may be delayed."
When it came to the reporting of three cases at Sutherlin's East Primary School — two students and one staff member, the school district said this was because one staff member and one student were presumed positive and were included in the final case county by the state.
(Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer) did confirm that there was only one student at East Elementary School in Sutherlin that had a positive test result," Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team spokeswoman Tamara Howell said. "There was another student and a teacher who had symptoms and were considered 'presumptive' cases, but their tests were negative, as were all of the other students."
In addition to reporting on cases in schools, the state health authority also reports data on child care centers, workplaces and senior or residential care facilities. However, in each of these categories, an outbreak has a different set of guidelines. Those guidelines are also sometimes changed without notice, Howell said.
"As of this week, OHA’s policy related to school outbreaks is to report outbreaks with one or more cases in school settings at any place of learning for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, or a subset, with at least 30 students enrolled," Howell said. "Case counts include employees, staff, volunteers or students at the school."
The case counts at schools include both positive and presumptive cases.
The South Umpqua School District provided an update Thursday on its recent COVID-19 positive cases, which indicates that some staff and students from Coffenberry Middle School will need to be quarantined for 14 days and a staff member at South Umpqua High School tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Following Wednesday’s report of a Coffenberry student who tested positive for COVID-19, the district was advised initially by (the Douglas Public Health Network) that no students or staff would need to quarantine. However, after further investigation and contact tracing, DPHN determined that it will be necessary to quarantine the cohort of students and staff who had direct contact with the student who tested positive," a press release from the school district read.
School staff started the process of notifying staff and families of students who might have been exposed.
A South Umpqua High School staff member, who did not have direct contact with students or teaching staff, tested positive for COVID-19 and it was determined that there is no quarantine required for students or teaching staff in regards to this case.
“Although no action or quarantine is needed, we thought it important to notify our school, parents and staff that we did have a positive case and assure everyone that we have been working very closely with local public health and the Oregon Health Authority to be sure that we don’t have to quarantine anyone and to support the staff member that tested positive while they are in quarantine," said South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 1 more new coronavirus case yesterday, bringing their total to 48 cases. The VA national website indicates Roseburg’s VA currently has 9 active cases, one of which is an employee. Roseburg’s VA was listed by the Oregon Health Authority as an on-going coronavirus workplace outbreak among their employees.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
The only concern here is the need for The News Review and Mike to continue spreading their conspiracy theories aka fake news. Mike wants to blame someone and NR doesn’t want to print any content unless it can instill panic and blame.
Sure. The president tweets that deaths are ‘way down’ while Don Jr tells Fox News deaths from coronavirus are ‘almost nothing’--meanwhile, we set a new record number of cases yesterday, and are averaging about a thousand deaths a day--and the trend is upward. Yeah, it's all a conspiracy.
