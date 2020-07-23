Gov. Kate Brown issued a list of new rules Wednesday designed to battle an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Here’s a rundown of what the new rules are, and a sample of the mixed reception they received from readers of The News-Review.
At a press conference Wednesday, Brown said she hopes the new rules will prevent Oregon from becoming the next New York or Texas — states where outbreaks have overwhelmed healthcare systems.
“Oregon, we ventured out on the ice together and that ice has begun to crack. Before we fall through the ice, we need to take additional steps to protect ourselves and our communities,” Brown said.
Starting Friday, the age for people required to wear masks will drop from 12 to 5. That means kids 5 and up, and adults, must wear masks in all indoor spaces. They must also wear them outdoors when they aren’t able to stay 6 feet away from others.
Previous exemptions to the mask rule, such as one for those exercising heavily at a gym, have been revoked.
In Phase 2 counties, including Douglas County, where businesses like restaurants, churches and theaters have been allowed to hold 250 people at a time, the limit has now dropped back to 100. Restaurants and bars have to stop serving at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.
The new rules met with a tidal wave of reaction on The News-Review’s Facebook page Wednesday.
Some questioned the need to wear masks.
“We live with all the other viruses in the world and have never had to wear face coverings before,” Leslie Johnson wrote.
“This is for you Oregon Governor Kate Brown I won’t be wearing no face mask noway your not my Boss I’m my own Boss so go fly a kite,” Kenneth Lewis wrote.
Some segued from these objections into discussing support for a recall of the governor.
“I would love to be outside her office as she packs up and leaves to cheer her on her way out the door,” said Roza Harrison.
But some supported the new rules and urged others to follow them.
“Hope you like more infections and deaths because that’s what you’re advocating,” Dennis Steil wrote.
“(I)t shocks me how people would rather sacrifice the health, welfare and lives of the elderly and those with underlying health problems for what they perceive as an infringement of their ‘rights,’” Dan Henke wrote.
Oregon’s COVID-19 cases are already growing, State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said at the press conference with the governor. The number of cases statewide to date has topped 15,000, and 2,400 cases were reported last week — a 26% increase from the previous week. The state had seven new deaths Tuesday, matching its all-time high. Hospitalizations are also on the rise.
But currently, he said, what’s driving the increase isn’t outbreaks in workplaces and care facilities. Instead, half the new cases can’t be traced to a known source.
As a result of that, restrictions are being eased on nursing homes, where outdoor visits will now be allowed.
Many new cases are being traced to travel for tourism, Brown said.
That’s been the case locally as well.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team has repeatedly said in recent weeks that many cases here have been traced to travel. The one death that’s been reported of a county resident involved a woman who had traveled to Texas, where she tested positive and died.
Brown said she has asked the Oregon Health Authority to evaluate whether tourists from states with high infection rates should be barred or travelers from hot spots should be quarantined.
Brown said she didn’t increase restrictions lightly.
“There are no easy choices. It’s up to all of us to do our part to look out for one another,” she said.
Sidelinger said Oregonians can stop the spread without shutting down the state by taking steps like wearing masks, avoiding large groups, maintaining social distance, washing hands and staying home when sick.
“Your health depends on everyone around you, and the health of everyone around you depends on your actions. So we’ll get through this together.”
