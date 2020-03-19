High school graduation will be the emphasis for Oregon school districts, which will be closed until at least April 28 under direction of Gov. Kate Brown as a response to the coronavirus.
The Oregon Department of Education had a webinar with superintendents from school districts around the state on Wednesday morning to talk about the impacts of the extended closure.
The message was clear: focus on students with a pathway to graduation and then focus on kindergarten through eighth grade.
"We are prioritizing support for our seniors on the path to graduation and also considering learning supports and materials for all other students," said Director of the Oregon Department of Education Colt Gill. He added that the department is considering federal waivers for assessments.
A message on the Sutherlin School District Facebook page said, "We are prepared to educate our students remotely and will get more information out as soon a possible. This is the United States and we are Sutherlin. We got this!"
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon sent out a message to families just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in which he repeated the governor's executive orders and sent a message of optimism to families in the district.
"I remain optimistic about our future and confident that we will emerge from this situation with more gratitude for one another and with an increased belief of the power of humanity and human goodness," he wrote.
All districts are still working on creating plans to continue educating students, which will likely start to roll out after the scheduled spring break.
"We are communicating with our staff on a regular basis about their ongoing work and what this will look like moving forward," said Douglas Education Service District Superintendent Michael Lasher. "We are communicating with our component districts on a regular basis, ensuring we are available to support them in any way we can. And we are continuing to communicate with state education and health authorities to ensure we are protecting students, families, staff and the community as a whole while we help plan for continuity of services and learning."
A proposal has been submitted to the Oregon Health Authority to help meet the needs of high school seniors. A response is expected next week.
The state board of education is meeting Thursday to provide direction on what education will look like without school buildings.
A total of 27 student contact days are lost, if school were to restart on April 28. The governor can extend or terminate the executive order at any time.
Brown is expected to make adjustments about instructional time requirements. Gill said information on graduation, testing and instructional hours is expected later this month.
On the business side of school, there will be no disruption in school funding and all regular staff will continue to be paid.
Gill explained that most district were operating as if it were an emergency closure, but the new order from the governor "triggers certain provisions about who they can ask to work and how staff are paid. This order provides districts the funds they need to operate under this pandemic and frees them to compensate staff to help with emergency services and supplementary learning support."
What may change is the job, as staff members can be reassigned to work in different areas to help schools be part of a state-wide response to COVID-19.
Schools will be required to continue to provide meals for students during the closure. Districts can use transportation funds to help deliver meals.
Certain school districts will be asked to provide child care for health care workers and first responders, although which schools will provide those services had not yet been determined.
"Schools are a hub for communities in Oregon," Gill said. "Day in and day out, our schools play an essential role in communities across Oregon. In a time like this, they provide needed emergency services as well."
