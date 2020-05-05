Roseburg High School senior Rylee Russell has started a petition to request a traditional graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

"I think it's way too early to give up on our dream graduation," Russell said in a video posted on Facebook. She added that she appreciated everything the school board and high school staff had done to try and pay tribute to the senior class.

Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said she had seen the video and wanted to let families and students know, "We understand that our students and families are disappointed that COVID-19 has led to many disruptions in our everyday lives and especially to important milestones. Your safety is our top priority. We will do everything we can to make the celebration of the Class of 2020 as special and memorable as possible. We are so proud of all of our graduates for the work they have done to get to this point in their lives. We are also proud of the sacrifices you are making right now to protect your families and the community. We are all in this together."

Russell declined to be interviewed by The News-Review.

Roseburg High School announced Thursday that it would hold a virtual graduation followed by a drive-thru parade on school grounds on June 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the school sent out a message that it would gift yard signs to the class of 2020 from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday in front of the school to celebrate their success.

The school sent out a survey to seniors in the weeks prior, providing them with three options for the commencement ceremony; virtual commencement, drive-in ceremony or postponing the ceremony.

"We held off on making a decision until we were absolutely sure that a large, in-person ceremony in June would not be an option," Weber said. "We want to make this commencement event as special as possible under the current circumstances, which means we need to start the planning process now. Planning for our traditional ceremony begins 6 months in advance. The logistics of planning for a new event this large and important, involves many new decisions and details."

Russell said she's not against the idea of a virtual graduation or parade, but views it as last option.

"This petition believes that Roseburg High School should plan for a traditional graduation until it is absolutely not possible of happening," Russell's petition on change.org read. "In which case, they can then send out the pre-recorded virtual graduation video. Having a graduation is a very important milestone in a person's life to celebrate all their hard work and accomplishments with their family and friends. Giving these students hope for this graduation is so incredibly important, especially due to how much they’ve already lost."

Russell started the petition Saturday and by Monday morning more than 1,200 people had signed her petition.

A virtual graduation falls in line with graduation guidelines released in a joint statement by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority on commencement ceremonies and large gatherings, which does not allow for gathering of more than 25 people spaced 6 feet apart throughout June.

Weber said that between 2,000 and 3,000 people attend the commencement ceremony each year. Even if the state would allow large gathering as long as a social distancing measure of 6 feet was observed it would mean that, with 3,000 people in attendance, the school would need a space of 108,000 square feet, or nearly two football fields, to hold the ceremony.

"While restrictions may be lifted later on in the summer, we want to make sure all of our graduates have the chance to participate," Weber said. "Delaying the celebration would likely exclude some of our students who are leaving the community for college, military service or other reasons. We polled our senior families on this because we value their input."