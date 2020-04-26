Roseburg High School senior Isabelle Hervey quoted High School Musical character Troy Bolton’s famous line “We’re all in this together,” when asked if she had a message for her fellow students.

Hervey, along with thousands of other seniors in Oregon, became a high school graduate sooner than expected due to an executive order issued by the governor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 8, Gov. Kate Brown didn’t just announce that schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year. She also announced that all high school seniors who were in good standing, would receive a pass for the remainder of the school year — thus making all those seniors unofficial high school graduates.

“Your senior year of high school is supposed to be one of your best years,” Geneva Academy senior Kaitlyn Riley said. “You’re finishing up high school and you’re making some of the best memories with all of your friends. But this year, the Class of 2020 had their year cut short. Our last year of high school was over before we could even say goodbye. We don’t get to experience something that is a huge milestone in everyone’s life. Instead, we have to talk to everyone through screens. Our classes have become calls on Zoom or Google Hangouts. It’s sad to see something you’ve been looking forward too just disappear in an instant.”

And although they’re now graduates of the class of 2020, all scheduled commencement ceremonies have been canceled and school districts are scrambling to come up with new ideas.

“It kinda sucks, to be honest,” Yoncalla High School senior Kaleigh Soto said. “Graduation is the bookmark ending of high school. That’s where you end and it’s not going to be happening.”

Some schools have postponed ceremonies, others will host virtual meetings and others are still coming up with ways to celebrate. All schools are working on finding the most appropriate way to honor the students in their community.

Roseburg High School sent out a survey this week with three options for students to choose from: a virtual ceremony, a drive-in style ceremony or postponing the ceremony.

“The car one is kinda snazzy, but I’d rather wait so that everyone can come,” Roseburg High School senior Eryn Clark said.

MISSING OUT

In addition to graduation ceremonies, students are also missing out on final sports seasons, prom, grad night, last days of school and the opportunity to say goodbye to the people they’ve spent a big portion of their lives with.

“I care more about the experience that I’m missing out on,” South Umpqua High School senior Tori Lind said. “School events during your senior year is just one last time to hang out and have fun with the people we grew up with before we part ways. I think that is what I’m most upset about missing out on because of the pandemic.”

Sutherlin High School senior Mason Gill said he was going to miss playing baseball one last time. But when asked what he missed most he said, “There’s a lot of kids I might not see again and I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Roseburg High School senior Riley Rose echoed that sentiment, “I’m sad about missing prom for sure, but most of all I’m gonna miss seeing all these people I’ve made bonds with every day.”

For South Umpqua High School senior Makayla Griffin missing out on the opportunity to visit her old elementary school, Tri City Elementary, has been tough. Each year the seniors visit the elementary schools they attended in their cap and gown.

“I can still remember being so excited to line the halls and sing to and watch the seniors as they make their way through,” Griffin said. “That was something that I have wanted to do since I was a little girl.

Roseburg High School senior Hannah Bryan said that being a senior during the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult, but has given her a deeper appreciation for her teachers and peers.

“Thank you to all of the teachers who have reached out to us and checked on our wellbeing,” Bryan said. “We know this hasn’t been easy for you either, and we appreciate all you do for us.”

Teachers and administrators at all schools have continued to check in with the senior class.

HONORING THE CLASS OF 2020

Nearly every school in Douglas County is participating in a national #BeTheLight campaign where the lights of the football field, or another school building, are on at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 in military time, to honor the class of 2020.

In Sutherlin, the school district is posting information about a graduate each day on its Facebook page to pay tribute to them.

While many seniors are done with school, there are a few exceptions. Those taking dual credit courses through the community college, or advanced placement courses are still expected to take part in those classes.

Students in private schools also will have different guidance.

Riley said she has continued taking classes online and is hoping to reopen before the official end of the school year.

“I’m so grateful that my school is trying it’s best to make this all work, but to me, it’s just not the same,” she said. “We don’t get to talk with our teachers in person, we don’t spend the day with all of our friends, and doing everything online is just completely different than being right next to the person.”

Riley and her fellow senior will also have to present their senior thesis in front of a panel of judges, although that may become a virtual panel if the closures continue.

In Yoncalla, Soto is also finishing up her senior project on the North Umpqua Unified Club.

Students who were not on track to graduate, or not in good standing, have been working with their school districts to plan a path to graduation.

But for many, the school year is over.

PARTING WORDS

“I am done with school, but I have been working a lot and saving money to pay for college,” Rose said.

Gill had also picked up extra shifts at his job.

“I would just say for the younger classmen ‘Don’t wait until your senior year,’” Gill said. “Hopefully nothing like this happens again but you never know.”

Roseburg High School senior Colby Fairbairn said it’s tough to put things in perspective sometimes but has come to realize that everyone is impacted by the pandemic in some way.

“We’re not the only ones who are sacrificing our plans and we, as a society, should lean on each other and try to be there for one another as we go through this difficult time and not complain about it has affected me,” Fairbairn said. “I’m upset that this happened during a time where my class’s lives are changing and full of new experiences, but everyone is going through the same thing we are, and I try to focus on that.”