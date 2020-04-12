The first and third Saturday of each month is when Christopher Hutton sets his sights on doing the Lord’s work. Hutton and his Under the Bridge ministry pack about three dozen sack lunches and head out into the streets and woods to do what they can to help the homeless with food, and maybe a hug.
Hutton has been doing such outreach for more than a decade, but things are different now with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the country, taking more than 20,000 lives, including 51 in Oregon.
Hutton and others who work with the homeless said their biggest fear is that the virus will take hold among the unhoused and then spread to the community at large. These advocates said they have repeatedly asked for help to provide homeless services, but those pleas fall on deaf ears. Hutton and others said even in the midst of this pandemic, which could spread through the homeless community quickly, none of the local government officials seem willing to do anything to help.
“It just seems like a lot of people are ignoring this, out of sight out of mind, like they’re putting their heads in the sand,” Hutton said. “The confusing part is why no one is doing anything. It’s almost like the city pretends like they’re not really there.”
The homeless are among the most vulnerable members of the population. They gather in crowds to obtain meals, have little access to sanitation and haven’t received the same level of information as their housed neighbors about how to prevent getting and spreading the disease.
Homeless advocates said outreach to the homeless on COVID-19 has been late and limited. If there hasn’t been an outbreak yet, it may just be due to sheer luck.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in some places the homeless population is especially vulnerable to COVID-19, but so far Douglas County has dodged the bullet.
As far as public health officials can determine, the homeless population hasn’t been affected, and none of those who have tested positive for the disease in Douglas County have been homeless, Dannenhoffer said.
But as with everyone else, tests are hard to come by. And no demographic information is being collected that would indicate whether some of those who’ve tested negative have been homeless, Dannenhoffer said. Even if the homeless aren’t impacted yet, it could still happen.
“We think the homeless could be high risk for a couple of reasons,” Dannenhoffer said. “One, the homeless do tend to congregate at meal sites and other places, and that congregation we think is pretty hard to avoid and it’s certainly a risk factor for having disease. The second thing is that we’re trying to tell people to wash their hands frequently, and it’s pretty hard for people who are homeless to wash their hands.”
The homeless are also more likely to have underlying health conditions and be smokers, all of which ups their risk.
If a homeless person does contract COVID-19, they could have a hard time following the most important recommendation out there to prevent spreading the illness to others.
“We are asking people who are positive to stay home and quarantine themselves. It’s pretty hard to do if you don’t have a home,” Dannenhoffer said.
FILLING A VOID
Homeless advocate Betsy Cunningham said she wishes the county had begun working on homeless issues sooner.
“How quickly can we do this? Because it should have been done yesterday. It should have been done two weeks ago, three weeks ago,” said Cunningham, co-founder of Housing First Umpqua.
Roseburg Dream Center Director Tim Edmondson said he hasn’t seen the homeless receive any attention concerning the virus.
“In my observation, I am not seeing agencies addressing anything. It seems like they are all shut down,” he said.
At the Dream Center, which serves meals and provides clothing, blankets and other items to the homeless, COVID-19 has wrought profound changes on its ability to operate.
Most of the volunteers are older and were told to stay home for the time being, Edmondson said. He is currently using work crews from the county to fill the void.
The center closed for a week in mid-March to conduct a thorough cleaning, and figure out how it could serve meals and continue to extend a helping hand to the homeless population while maintaining a safe distance.
“We all are washing and wearing gloves and changing them often. When we pray in the morning, we lift our hands and not hold each other’s,” Edmondson said. “We are also social distancing amongst ourselves to the best of our abilities.
“I’m seeing everybody just hunker down and deal with it. I’m a faith-based guy. It’s not that I don’t think I can get it, I just think this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said.
The center, which is located in the basement of the First Baptist Church, decided to close its doors and hand out food in the parking lot outside. That means clothing and other items that were handed out daily downstairs are now only given sparingly, Edmondson said.
The homeless community is a tight-knit group that depends on each other, and the community at large, to meet their basic needs — which makes them especially vulnerable to COVID-19, Edmondson said.
“I’m asking them every day, ‘You, feeling OK?’ No one has said they’re sick or anything,” he said. “However, if this virus gets into this group it will spread quickly, because they need that social interaction to survive,” he said.
Edmondson said he has been asking whoever will listen to take action to help the homeless stay sanitary and safe, to no avail. He suggested that the homeless who come to the Dream Center could be tested for COVID-19.
“They could test them right outside the door,” he said.
Roseburg Public Schools Student Services Director Rick Burton said the school district is also concerned about the spread of the virus among its homeless students.
“The homeless students clearly have less access to housing or are often double or tripled up in housing with expanded exposure to the virus,” Burton said. “In addition, many are unable to get PPE or necessary cleaners that protect them from over exposure.”
During the 2018-19 school year, Oregon had 22,215 students in kindergarten through 12th grade who were either living in shelters, on the streets, doubled up with other families or in temporary housing. Douglas County had 665 students who were considered homeless by the Oregon Department of Education, 148 of those attended school in the Roseburg school district.
ADAPTING TO A CRISIS
Hutton, who volunteers at the Dream Center as well as Under the Bridge ministry, echoed Edmondson’s frustrations and concerns.
Hutton and the Under the Bridge ministry perform outreach among the homeless community the first and third Saturday of each month. Their last time out, on March 21, was unlike any Hutton said he could recall in the 10 years he has been doing such work.
A combination of factors contributed to the strangeness. Those homeless who do get checks usually get them at the beginning of the month, and by the 21st that money had run dry, leaving no money for food or a motel room.
Restaurants and other businesses were closed, and the library had just closed that week. The Dream Center had also been closed all week for a deep cleaning, eliminating a main source of food and services.
“During that time the homeless went into a panic, no one knew what to do,” Hutton said. “I heard stories of people starving, even people eating dog food. They were told to wash their hands, but there was no place to do that.”
“Neither the county or the city was prepared for this,” he said. “We’ve been pushing this issue with them for a long time, trying to get legal shelter in this area so that they’re not moved around as much, but we haven’t gotten anywhere.”
Hutton said during a normal Saturday outreach he will hand out about 32 bagged lunches. On that Saturday he gave out twice that many in a little over three hours.
Like Edmonson, Hutton said he does what he can to stay safe and help those he serves do the same. He doesn’t shake hands or give hugs like he used to. When he hands out the sack lunches he makes sure to grab one end of the bag and have the person taking the lunch grab the other end.
He also tries to wash his hands often and brings sanitizers with him on his outreach efforts. He hands out soap and tells the homeless he encounters to wash their hands too, but acknowledges that’s hard to do when you’re on the streets, under a bridge or in the woods.
“The hard part is finding a place to wash your hands,” Hutton said. “They’re constantly on the move, digging through trash cans and whatever. And the places they used to wash their hands are closed. Now you have to travel across town, to a park.”
TIGHTER SCREENING
Roseburg Rescue Mission Director Lynn Antis said he’s seen an increase in hostile behavior, which he attributes to stress over the pandemic.
“We’ve had a camper spit on a supervisor as a weapon. We’ve had another homeless camper break one of our big windows in our dining room,” he said.
They’re now screening at the door and barring entry to the dining room for those who aren’t sleeping at the shelter. The real problem, though, is what to do if a shelter resident shows symptoms.
“We’re not designed for quarantining a person to be in a unit completely separate from everybody else. That’s not how we’re built, and so I would hope that somehow or another a person would be quarantined to a hotel room,” he said.
The problem is there’s no funding for that.
Dannenhoffer said most homeless people are eligible for the Oregon Health Plan.
So their route to testing and treatment should theoretically be the same as that of a housed person. They would first need to contact their doctor to determine if they should be tested. Then, if the doctor approved a test, they would need transport to the fairgrounds to get tested. Medical transportation is included in the Oregon Health Plan.
But Cunningham said for many homeless people living on the street, jumping through all those hoops would be difficult and they’d be unlikely to seek help unless their situation became critical.
“There is medical transportation, but I’ll tell you it’s a nightmare for folks who are homeless to try to coordinate that,” she said.
CITY RESPONSE
For the Roseburg Police Department, it’s been pretty much business as usual, with a few minor changes.
Police are leaving homeless encampments alone for now, said Roseburg Police Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch. Officers are still responding as normal to emergency calls, but have temporarily suspended responding to many non-emergency calls, he said.
When they do interact with the homeless community, just as with the community at large, officers have personal protective equipment but will only use them if the person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, Eichenbusch said.
“As with everyone in our community, there is concern about infection and spreading of COVID, and yes we have a little more concern with this population just for the fact that they traditionally don’t maintain, or don’t have access to, ways to maintain good personal hygiene,” he said in an email.
Eichenbusch also said that despite the fact that many of the places the homeless population would typically hang out are closed — the library, fast food restaurants, coffee shops and the like — RPD has not noticed any “large gatherings or a difference in gathering behavior amongst this group. It appears the same as normal.”
It’s also pretty much business as usual for the city of Roseburg. The city has been encouraging those agencies who are working with the homeless to follow the CDC guidelines, Communications Specialist Eric Johnson said.
“We understand that certain populations within Roseburg are going to be at high risk for COVID-19, especially our homeless. Unfortunately, the City does not have the staff or resources available to address this directly,” Johnson said in an email. “That is why we encourage homeless shelters, churches, nonprofits and other groups that interact with the unhoused to follow the CDC’s guidelines, which lay out specific procedures and plans for handling this particular situation.”
The city did install port-a-potties and hand-washing stations at public parks, in an effort to help the homeless maintain good hygiene. But that was after the city shuttered the public restrooms in those parks.
Johnson said the bathrooms were closed at Stewart Park, Gaddis Park, Templin Beach, Fir Grove and the Duck Pond due to concerns about sanitation and the potential of spreading the virus.
“That’s why we got the portable toilets, because they are easier to clean and manage,” he said. “We can just call the company to come and clean them.”
“We put them out as a response to COVID-19, and also to promote hand washing for folks that are enjoying our parks. They are temporary for now, but if enough people utilize them, we may consider researching a more permanent solution.”
However, the restrooms were closed on March 25, and the port-a-potties and hand-washing station installed on April 2 — meaning for days the homeless population had few places to go to use the bathroom or wash up.
COUNTY RESPONSE
The county’s COVID-19 Response Team, according to county spokeswoman Tamara Howell, isn’t focusing on the homeless as a specific population of interest in the COVID-19 crisis.
Howell said the county doesn’t receive funding for homeless outreach, while several local nonprofits do.
“There have been no indicators that show the homeless population is especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus in Douglas County,” she said.
The homeless population has the same health care access it did before, and the protocol for testing them is the same as for everyone else, Howell said.
“The county has been working to provide services to the entire population and does not differentiate or exclude specific population segments,” she said.
The team also does not believe there’s a particular risk of outbreak among the homeless, saying there “has been a very small potential of any kind of outbreak in the homeless community affecting our population as a whole.”
HOPING FOR THE BEST
Cunningham said the chief cause of distress among the homeless seems to be the loss of services that took place as the organizations that ordinarily help them closed their doors, or made changes in response to COVID-19.
Many of the homeless still hang out in groups, apparently unconcerned about the possibility of actually contracting the virus.
A popular area for some homeless people to gather is at Eagles Park in downtown Roseburg.
“At Eagles Park there’s no social distancing. There’s no one sitting by themselves. There’s no one sitting 6 feet away from everyone. They’re huddled in little groups,” Cunningham said.
That was the case around noon Thursday, when a group was gathered outside the Dream Center and at Eagles Park to eat their bag lunches.
Several said they were not worried about COVID-19.
“It doesn’t feel any more at risk here in the street or community or anything like that,” Donald Valdez said.
Wendy Nash said she has no interest in social distancing.
“It’s just a normal day,” she said.
JoAnn Welsh didn’t seem too worried either.
“I think I do feel safe because I’m cautious of everything I do,” she said, adding that she avoids touching handles or anything in the bathroom with her bare hands. But she also said she spends a lot of time wandering the streets, unconcerned with social distancing.
Asked if she had received any outreach about how to protect herself from COVID-19, she said no.
“Actually, nobody has said anything to me about that,” she said.
Cunningham said she’d like to see the county focus on two types of education — helping the homeless avoid getting and spreading the disease, and explaining to the general public that protecting the homeless from COVID-19 also protects the community at large.
If the homeless haven’t yet had a COVID-19 case, then homeless advocates like Cunningham and Hutton are hoping the situation doesn’t change.
“My concern is, if one gets sick, they’re all going to get sick,” Hutton said.
The News-Review photographer Michael Sullivan and reporter Sanne Godfrey contributed to this story.
(1) comment
There are a lot of homeless people here including children in every school district. The fairgrounds parking lot behind the museum has room to set up a temporary homeless tent camp for very little cost. Food could be delivered there and people should be given access to portable showers and laundry service with distancing rules enforced. City and County both need to do something. Heavy use of Eagle Park by the homeless is a problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.