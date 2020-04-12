Local governments across Oregon, often in tandem with homeless advocacy coalitions, are taking myriad steps to try and keep those without a home safe and separated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at some of those measures, according to media reports.
Porland and Multnomah county’s joint shelter system has done the following:
- Opened four new shelters, totaling nearly 400 beds, to provide enough space for social distancing. City officials also announced plans Friday to open three more outdoor shelters, which will hold 45 single occupancy tents each, as early as next week.
- Opened up a hotel and a motel for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who have not yet tested positive.
- Prepared places for people to recover if diagnosed with the virus.
- Sent people to hotels when they show symptoms.
- Kept adult winter shelters open longer.
- Expanded the use of motel vouchers.
- Provided hundreds of masks and sanitizer to shelters and outreach teams.
- Distributed more than 2,000 COVID-19 information cards to the homeless.
- Organized a days-long, county-wide outreach mission that reached more than 2,100 people in all parts of the County.
- Provided funding for shelters and outreach teams to purchase gear such as bedding, tarps, etc.
- Worked with community-based organizations to develop comprehensive guidance for shelters and people who are unsheltered.
- Convened twice-weekly check-ins with Public Health and providers of all kinds, whether government- or privately funded, to give updates on the virus, public health guidance, and address programming concerns.
Salem has placed several dozen people into motels, paying for the expense with $150,000 from the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. They started placing people into motels in mid-March. The city has also:
- Repealed a portion of the camping ban at an emergency meeting on March 17.
- Provided hundreds of tents and sleeping bags to homeless people that had recently set up camp in two city parks following the repeal of the camping ban. People were directed to space tents 12 feet apart and limit occupancy to one person.
- Set up portable restrooms and potable water barrels at both parks as well as a third. The city had closed permanent bathrooms and shut off drinking fountains at both parks earlier.
Eugene initiated an outreach program to ensure basic needs were being met for those without a home as a way to allow them to stay in place as much as possible. The city, along with a consortium of homeless advocacy groups, has done the following:
- Opened a temporary homeless shelter in the city and another in nearby Springfield that accommodates 200 people.
- Set up two more smaller temporary shelter sites, for vehicles and/or tents, in the parking lots of community centers. The sites have portable restrooms and handwashing stations, food and supplies, and welfare checks are conducted.
- Set up nearly 40 portable restrooms and 50 hand-washing stations.
- Created outreach teams, consisting of 2-4 people, that canvass parks and other areas where the homeless congregate.
- Distribute food, water and hygiene supplies.
- Provide tents to those who don’t have a place to shelter.
- Distribute educational material with up-to-date information on COVID-19.
- Monitor the situation throughout the homeless community and provide current information regarding available shelter options.
Bend, in tandem with local homeless advocacy groups, took a number of measures to provide assistance to the homeless, including extending the availability of the local warming shelter. It had been scheduled to close March 16, but now is open through at least mid-April. The local shelter moved more than a dozen homeless people who have chronic conditions or are over 60 into motel rooms in order to help isolate them. There is also a mobile health clinic to provide services for the homeless. The retrofitted RV often parks near city-owned land where the homeless camp.
Ashland has partnered with local to agencies and churches provide services for the homeless, including putting those deemed the most vulnerable in hotel rooms. The partnerships have also handed out food and other provisions to the local homeless population daily and helped identify appropriate areas to allow overnight parking for those living in their vehicles.
Coos County set up a dozen hand-washing stations, including several at food pantry sites. The county also distributed hygiene and education kits to the homeless population. The county also created a task force, which is looking for sites that could be used for isolation and quarantine in case COVID-19 were to show up in the homeless community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.