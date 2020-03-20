In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, school closures and limited services, Douglas County Parks Commissioners are temporally suspending its $4 per day usage fee for all Douglas County Parks, effective immediately.
The temporary suspension will remain in effect until April 28, and possibly longer if closures and current restrictions are extended. Additionally, our plan is to keep our parks and campgrounds open for public access at this time.
Safety and proper sanitation are of high importance to the Douglas County Parks Department, and park employees regularly clean and disinfect park facilities, according to a press release.
However, residents should take extra precautions when visiting parks or any public facilities, including frequent hand washing, hand sanitizing, wiping down commonly touched surfaces with disinfectant wipes, and other safety and health measures as necessary.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own disinfectant and hand-sanitizing supplies with them when visiting parks or any public facilities.
(1) comment
So all week long we're being told to stay inside, not socialize, and not go anywhere unless its necessary. But someone decides its a great idea to encourage people to gather around outside where people from all parts of the state and county may visit and further spread germs around?
You just can't make this stuff up.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.