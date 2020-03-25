Insurance companies in Oregon will be extending grace periods for premium payments, postponing policy cancellations and nonrenewals and extending deadlines for reporting claims, following an order from the state Department of Consumer and Business Services.
The temporary emergency order issued Wednesday is in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“During this crisis, we must all do our best to help Oregonians focus on staying healthy, care for their families, and prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Insurance Commissioner Andrew Stolfi said in a prepared statement. “Many of our insurers have already stepped up and done the right thing. This order will ensure every Oregonian who needs it has relief from these insurance policy terms, giving them a measure of security and stability.”
Insurance companies must take steps immediately to do the following until the order is no longer in effect:
- Institute a grace period for premium payments on all insurance policies issued in the state
- Suspend all cancellations and nonrenewals for active insurance policies
- Extend all deadlines for consumers to report claims and communicate about claims
- Provide consumers the ability to make premium payments and report claims while maintaining safe social distancing standards
The order took effect Wednesday and will be in force through at least April 23, the department said. If necessary, the order may be extended.
For more information or to file a complaint against your insurance company or agent, call the department’s advocacy team at 888-877-4894 (toll free) or visit dfr.oregon.gov.
For insurance and financial services information related to COVID-19, visit the department’s website: https://dfr.oregon.gov/insure/health/understand/Pages/coronavirus.aspx.
