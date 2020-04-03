The Internal Revenue Service is warning people that scammers could try to steal COVID-19 economic impact payments.
The IRS will begin to distribute COVID-19 economic impact payments in a matter of weeks and the money will be a direct deposit into bank accounts of most recipients.
For those without a bank, the elderly or other groups that have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check, they will receive their economic impact payments in this manner as well. The IRS warns that scammers may try to get you to sign over your check to them or verify filing information to get personal information.
Scammers may use the opportunity to try to get you to verify your filing information in order to receive your money, using your personal information to file false tax returns.
The IRS will deposit the payment into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return. The IRS will not call to verify payment details.
Also beware of an aggressive, sophisticated phone scam targeting taxpayers, especially recent immigrants. They are told they owe the IRS money and it must be paid immediately.
Other scams to watch out for are email, phishing and malware schemes.
They recommend that if you get a call from the scammers, don’t engage with them and just hang up.
For more information, visit www.irs.gov, or www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
