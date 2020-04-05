Tiffany Netz usually spends her days managing the work that’s necessary to keep Douglas County’s 300 bridges safe.
Jason Moos is ordinarily occupied with supervising road maintenance in North County.
But for the past two weeks, these Douglas County Public Works employees have spent three days each week working at the Sutherlin Meals on Wheels program operated by the county.
This sudden shift in duties is part of the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Douglas County Human Resources Director Michael Kurtz said most of the county’s 420 employees are continuing with their regular jobs and practicing social distancing at the office.
But about 80 are doing something different than they usually do. They’re either helping out with Meals on Wheels or other coronavirus-related tasks, or they’ve been put on standby with orders to be ready to report within an hour to fill in wherever they are needed most.
The volunteers who usually prepare and deliver meals to seniors at Meals on Wheels programs around the county are mostly seniors, who are at higher risk from the virus and staying home until the danger passes.
In Sutherlin, the work of about 20 volunteers is now being replaced with the work of seven public works employees.
Netz and Moos said they’ve found their change in duties surprisingly rewarding.
Moos was assigned to kitchen duty, where he helps package up the meals and prepare them for delivery. He also washes dishes and wipes down the kitchen.
Netz does a delivery route, bringing the meals to a dozen seniors in need.
She said the seniors receiving the meals understand why their regular drivers can’t bring them, and they really appreciate the new Meals on Wheels volunteers.
“I think for them seeing people that are of a younger generation being willing to step in the gap is pretty encouraging,” she said.
The toughest part, she said, is that she isn’t able to reach out and help the seniors as much as she’d like. For example, she has to set the meals on the floor and step back. That creates social distancing that protects the seniors from the virus. But it also means they have to bend over to pick them up, and Netz can’t help.
Netz enjoys her new job duties. As a member of The Father’s House church in Sutherlin, Netz said she has delivered meals to families who needed them before, but not as part of such an organized program.
“Being able to actually get involved and feel like I’m doing something good for the community and serving the community through just simply giving a hot meal to neighbors is just really special,” she said.
And while she’s spending a lot of her time working with Meals on Wheels, she assured us she’s still also working on bridge safety.
“Everything’s still OK. You’re still safe,” she said.
Early Spring storms can bring surprises from snow to high water, all of which impact the roads. Moos said they still need to complete repairs related to last year’s “snowmageddon” storm. He misses working on those issues.
“Myself and the crew, we just want to go back to work. We’re concerned about the maintenance of the roads. That’s probably the worst part. We don’t want to get behind,” he said.
But these days, Moos’s work has less to do with chip sealing and paving and more to do with sanitation. At the Sutherlin meal site, he’s washing dishes and wiping down the kitchen. Some days he goes into the office, but even there, there’s a strong focus on sanitizing everything.
“It’s a lot of cleaning,” he said.
In fact, he joked, he’s a little worried his wife will find out just how good he is at cleaning a kitchen.
Still, he said it’s rewarding to help out seniors.
“Honestly, we all are enjoying it. We feel like we are doing a good service for the elderly,” he said. “We feel like we’re helping, and I get to see a whole different side of my crew.”
