WINSTON — Douglas High School had to close its doors for the second time this month due to a lack of instructors and substitutes — the announcement coming within 12 hours of informing the public that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test comes a little more than two weeks after the school was granted a special exception from the Oregon Department of Education to start in-person learning. When the school reopened to hybrid in-person, on-site learning on Oct. 5 it did not meet the state health metrics.

The Winston-Dillard School District, which includes Douglas High School, worked with the local public health authority and the Oregon Health Authority to notify parents of children who were in the same cohort as the student who tested positive. All students who were in that cohort will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.

Douglas High School is the third school in Douglas County to have a student test positive. The others were at East Primary School in Sutherlin and South Umpqua High School in Myrtle Creek.

Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said, “Although this is a third school outbreak that we’ve seen locally, it is another example of a school utilizing student cohorts to reduce risk and mitigate transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting. School officials are working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We believe the risk is low to the school community and DPHN remains available to support the families that are quarantining.”

Both of the previous outbreaks were contained to the cohort.

Staff members and students who were in the cohort with the student were notified by school officials Tuesday evening.

During a Facebook Live Q&A, Dannenhoffer said, “We think the risk to other kids at school is relatively low.”

The school was given the exemption because it was misinformed about state guidelines, and because Dannenhoffer told state officials that Winston-Dillard School District was “one of the few places in Douglas County where he could currently support any new expansion of in-person instruction.”

During the Oct. 14 school board meeting, Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller said the school is a test case in the state.

“I’ve heard a lot of compliments from outside the area, outside the county,” Miller said at the time.

Miller and Douglas High School Principal Craig Anderson did not respond to questions from The News-Review. School board chair Lorna Quimby also did not return a phone call.

When asked if the outbreak at Douglas High School would impact future exceptions for Winston-Dillard or other school districts throughout the state, the Oregon Department of Education spokesperson Peter Rudy responded, “schools that have opened under any one of the exceptions to the public health metrics for reopening schools for in-person K-12 instruction are expected to consider the spread of COVID-19 within the school and the broader community in deciding whether or not to temporarily return to Comprehensive Distance Learning.”

He went on to refer to the “Planning for COVID-19 Scenarios in School Toolkit” as well, but did not say how it would impact any future exceptions in the state.

Douglas High School staff sent a letter to Miller the week before the school reopened in which they wrote, “While the entire staff at DHS appreciates the work and care the district administration has put into the reopening process, the vast majority of the staff do not feel comfortable returning to in-person at this time.”

Rudy said the department of education met with the school district regarding formal complaint that were filed and were shown to be in compliance with public health guidelines.

“Naming concerns is important in a school community and there are many perspectives and tensions in this situation. The state has a role to play as does the district, educators, the local public health authority, and the community,” Rudy said. “Our focus should remain on carefully following all the guidelines in the Ready Schools, Safe Learners; Planning for COVID-19 Scenarios in School Toolkit; and the Key Practices for Reducing Spread of COVID-19 in Schools guidance. These protocols will reduce, but not eliminate, risk of COVID-19 transmission. Work with your district and file a complaint with ODE if you feel any requirements are not being followed.”

Approximately half the staff called in sick for a freshman orientation the Thursday before the school opened its doors, forcing the school day to be canceled.

One of the provisions of the exemption was that no more than 250 students can be on campus at the high school on any given day.

Douglas Public Health Network has a hotline to answer questions about COVID-19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 541-464-6550.