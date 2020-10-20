WINSTON — Douglas High School had to close its doors for the second time this month due to a lack of instructors and substitutes — the announcement coming within 12 hours of informing the public that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test comes a little more than two weeks after the school was granted a special exception from the Oregon Department of Education to start in-person learning. When the school reopened to hybrid in-person, on-site learning on Oct. 5 it did not meet the state health metrics.
The Winston-Dillard School District, which includes Douglas High School, worked with the local public health authority and the Oregon Health Authority to notify parents of children who were in the same cohort as the student who tested positive. All students who were in that cohort will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.
Douglas High School is the third school in Douglas County to have a student test positive. The others were at East Primary School in Sutherlin and South Umpqua High School in Myrtle Creek.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said, “Although this is a third school outbreak that we’ve seen locally, it is another example of a school utilizing student cohorts to reduce risk and mitigate transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting. School officials are working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We believe the risk is low to the school community and DPHN remains available to support the families that are quarantining.”
Both of the previous outbreaks were contained to the cohort.
Staff members and students who were in the cohort with the student were notified by school officials Tuesday evening.
During a Facebook Live Q&A, Dannenhoffer said, “We think the risk to other kids at school is relatively low.”
The school was given the exemption because it was misinformed about state guidelines, and because Dannenhoffer told state officials that Winston-Dillard School District was “one of the few places in Douglas County where he could currently support any new expansion of in-person instruction.”
During the Oct. 14 school board meeting, Winston-Dillard School District Superintendent Kevin Miller said the school is a test case in the state.
“I’ve heard a lot of compliments from outside the area, outside the county,” Miller said at the time.
Miller and Douglas High School Principal Craig Anderson did not respond to questions from The News-Review. School board chair Lorna Quimby also did not return a phone call.
When asked if the outbreak at Douglas High School would impact future exceptions for Winston-Dillard or other school districts throughout the state, the Oregon Department of Education spokesperson Peter Rudy responded, “schools that have opened under any one of the exceptions to the public health metrics for reopening schools for in-person K-12 instruction are expected to consider the spread of COVID-19 within the school and the broader community in deciding whether or not to temporarily return to Comprehensive Distance Learning.”
He went on to refer to the “Planning for COVID-19 Scenarios in School Toolkit” as well, but did not say how it would impact any future exceptions in the state.
Douglas High School staff sent a letter to Miller the week before the school reopened in which they wrote, “While the entire staff at DHS appreciates the work and care the district administration has put into the reopening process, the vast majority of the staff do not feel comfortable returning to in-person at this time.”
Rudy said the department of education met with the school district regarding formal complaint that were filed and were shown to be in compliance with public health guidelines.
“Naming concerns is important in a school community and there are many perspectives and tensions in this situation. The state has a role to play as does the district, educators, the local public health authority, and the community,” Rudy said. “Our focus should remain on carefully following all the guidelines in the Ready Schools, Safe Learners; Planning for COVID-19 Scenarios in School Toolkit; and the Key Practices for Reducing Spread of COVID-19 in Schools guidance. These protocols will reduce, but not eliminate, risk of COVID-19 transmission. Work with your district and file a complaint with ODE if you feel any requirements are not being followed.”
Approximately half the staff called in sick for a freshman orientation the Thursday before the school opened its doors, forcing the school day to be canceled.
One of the provisions of the exemption was that no more than 250 students can be on campus at the high school on any given day.
Douglas Public Health Network has a hotline to answer questions about COVID-19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 541-464-6550.
5 new coronavirus cases were reported today by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team bringing Douglas County’s total to 333 cases and 4 deaths in Douglas County.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 33 coronavirus cases and received 600 test results over the past week. Dividing 33 cases by 600 test results increases Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate to 5.5 % today, which is above Oregon’s school re-opening metric.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 88 new coronavirus cases today and reported 512 cases and 7 deaths over the past week. 29% of Oregon’s 307 new coronavirus cases today occurred in the six counties surrounding Douglas County.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths in Oregon today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon rose to 6.0% today.
I'd like to reiterate smedleyb's point -- let's hope the student is not seriously ill and that they recover quickly. My point: No matter the provocation, let's not lose our humanity and caring for those who are suffering. Best wishes to the patient, their family, those in quarantine and to the entire school community.
This is also worth repeating:
The failure of our schools to re-open should rest squarely on the shoulders of our Douglas County Commissioners. Since day one, they have downplayed coronavirus as a public health issue and instead made it a political issue and spent tremendous energy persuading people in Douglas County to ignore Governor Brown's shut down and social distancing mandates. Not only did our Commissioners violate the mandates themselves, they urged county businesses to defy the Governor by re-opening and then contributed money to pay the fines of those businesses cited for defying the Governor's mandate. In addition, the Commissioners re-opened the county courthouse, county parks, boat ramps, and campgrounds, all in defiance of the Governor’s shut-down mandate. To top it off, Commission Chairman Boice “commended” people for NOT wearing masks during a radio station interview and then days later led an anti-mask rally at the County Courthouse. And don’t forget, these are the same County Commissioners who, very Trumplike, downplayed coronavirus during their March Board of Commissioner’s meeting, saying, “There is no call for social distancing…There is no call to close events…People should go about their lives…This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
It is because of these actions by our Commissioners that many schools in Douglas County are prevented from opening and the ones open are now in jeopardy of being shut down for the second time. The Governor has tasked elected officials with getting the case counts down in order to re-open schools and avoid additional shutdowns. How is that now going to be possible considering our County Commissioners have convinced many Douglas County residents to ignore and defy coronavirus guidance? How are those Commissioners going to convince those now defiant people to do an about-face and now comply so Douglas County schools can be re-opened? You need to ask each of the Commissioners what their answers are to those questions, what actions they plan to take to reduce coronavirus cases. After all, our Commissioners were elected to lead, NOT mislead.
Worth repeating one more time:
Oregon NOW has the distinction of being the LOWEST per capita coronavirus testing of all states in the U.S. And Douglas County is the 8th lowest per capita testing county in Oregon. Even Rhode Island with 1/4 the population of Oregon has tested 200,000 more people than Oregon.
Worth repeating one more time:
The conspiracy theories on here are beginning to resemble QAnon. So the Board of Commissioners wants to create artificial numbers so they have ordered Dr. Dannenhoffer -- who only controls only a fraction of the Covid-testing -- to not test people who likely have Covid. This is so they can reopen schools and businesses. If this was true -- why would the Board of Commissioners fund the increase in staffing at DPHN from about 6 people before the Covid pandemic to about 30 now? If you wanted to underinflate the numbers, wouldn't you underfund your public health system? Also, if you wanted to direct a Dr. to violate his ethical standards -- and get him to be complicit in this -- wouldn't you also not involve nearly every medical organization in the community on your Covid response team? I mean, surely there would be one ethical person on the response team or within DPHN that would blow the whistle, right? Or are they all in on the conspiracy too? Additionally, if we had a lot of unknown cases, wouldn't the statistical averages begin to play out in hospitalizations and deaths? Or is the Board of Commissioners covering that up to? And all of this is being done without the Oregon Health Authority catching on. Shouldn't someone report this conspiracy that Mike's uncovered to them so they can investigate as well? Oh wait! They've made Dr. Dannenhoffer a part of their Governor's Medical Advisory Panel and appointed him to the Healthy School Recovery Council as well -- so they are in on this conspiracy as well -- and they too must all be under the control of the illuminati level Board of Commissioners.
It all makes sense though -- I mean the CDC ranked Douglas County in March as among the four worst Counties to be in during the Covid-19 pandemic based on health demographics. How have the other three fared since (as of last Monday)? Marion County Florida 10,301 cases, 334 deaths -- Highlands County, Florida 2,406 cases, 100 deaths; Mohave County, Arizona 4,138 cases, 228 deaths. And then there's Douglas County, 301 cases, 4 deaths. If Douglas County, Oregon was a state, we would have the lowest Covid attack rate in the nation. In order for us to be doing this well it has to be a conspiracy -- and we should just assume despite whatever facts there are to the contrary -- that everybody is in on it!
If people have an axe to grind with Commissioners, fine, don't give them any credit for where Douglas County is at with Covid. But by creating conspiracy theories that discredit the hard and tireless work that public health workers and others in the medical community have been doing and are continuing to do is truly insulting. There have been and continue to be a lot of success here locally. Failing to recognize that just looks like people angry that their doomsday prognostications haven't come true -- or people are so blind by their political anger they can't see the forest for the trees.
Absolutely enlightening. Thank you.
Commissioner Boice,
Why don't YOU "enlighten us why YOU "commend" people for not wearing masks as you did during your radio interview? Why don't YOU "enlighten" us why YOU led an anti-mask rally at the County Courthouse? Why don't YOU "enlighten" us why YOU encouraged businesses on their Facebook pages to defy the Governor's coronavirus mandates? Yeah, Commissioner Boice, please enlighten us.
Chris Boice, you are one of the worst offenders. You encouraged business to re-open too early, you encouraged anti-mask protesters. You said you noticed some freedom loving citizens on the courthouse lawn so you went out to see what was going on. All right. I believe you. But you also said you knew they were freedom loving because of the signs they carried -- Shutdown the Shutdown. Recall Gov. Kate Brown. Your personally went out of your way to make public health efforts to contain the pandemic a joke. You chose a political agenda over the health and safety of the citizens of Douglas County. If the commissioners increased funding for more public health boots on the ground, then it was the very least you could do after promoting defiance of restrictions meant to contain the virus. Now, some schools are closing and others aren't opening. Was it worth it?
I might actually respect you if you had the ability to say you blew it by putting politics over health, that you were wrong, and you'll be doing better from now on. But I don't really expect that. Bluster seems more likely. How many ways can we parse the word "encouraged," in order to show you've been falsely accused? What about the word "joke?" Was that accurate? Maybe you were just foolin' around with some freedom lovers. Or maybe I'm a liar. What does liar actually mean? Go ahead and parse away. You still can't defend the indefensible.
It's not a conspiracy theory. It's a FACT Douglas County has never followed CDC testing guidelines. Dr. Dannenhoffer actually bragged about it on August 27 (below link) when he said, “The new recommendation that patients without symptoms of the coronavirus don’t need to be tested doesn’t surprise Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer. It’s a guideline already followed…people without symptoms generally don’t need to be tested.”
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/cdc-change-on-covid-19-testing-follows-oregon-guidance/article_3eb514ac-5abe-5b31-b323-5edff941c88d.html
He said that 55 days ago, back when Douglas County only had 177 cases instead of the 328+ case today. And it’s still true today that DPHN doesn’t test people who have been in direct and close contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus, which is contrary to CDC recommendations. DPHN reiterates that deviation from CDC guidance EVERY day in their daily press release (below link) which I quote;
“Isolation is recommended for confirmed and presumptive cases, quarantine is recommended for contacts of confirmed or presumptive cases.”
It doesn’t say anything about recommending testing of contacts of confirmed cases nor presumptive cases which is inconsistent with CDC guidance.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/10-20-2020-DCCRT-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
That’s what I call enlightening.
The full quote NOT included in THIS article, but included in previous articles was;
“The local public health officer, Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, clarified that there are no [zero] COVID-19 cases in the zip codes served by WDSD and expressed support for WDSD being one of the few places in Douglas County where he could currently support any new expansion of in-person instruction.”
Dr. Dannenhoffer was not being truthful. According to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report (below link), Douglas High School’s zip code 97496 has reported 12 coronavirus cases. 2 of those cases occurred the week before Douglas High School received their exception.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-10-14-FINAL.pdf
This is the same Dr. Dannenhoffer who on March 9, and contrary to world experts, advised Douglas County School Superintendents against closing schools to minimize the spread of coronavirus, arguing school children would expose their elderly relatives to the disease.
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/gov-kate-brown-announces-school-closures-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/article_fc86767e-11b1-5cb8-ae47-322562230a65.html
According to this article, “all students who were in that cohort will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor symptoms.” This is contrary to CDC guidance which recommends all close contacts also be tested.
According to CDC (below link 1), “Guidance for Case Investigation and Contact Tracing in K-12 Schools,” “Testing is recommended for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients” (below link 2).
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/contact-tracing.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/contact-tracing/contact-
tracing-plan/contact-tracing.html
Because our County Commissioners have politicized coronavirus and wish to minimize cases by NOT testing close contacts, doesn’t mean parents shouldn’t have their child in the same cohort or close contact tested to make sure their family is safe and the virus is not spread to other families. Be safe and follow CDC guidelines.
Hopefully the symptoms aren't too bad and the student recovers quickly.
