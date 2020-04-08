Like many other school districts across the United States, Roseburg is lending technology to students and families so they can continue learning amid school closures due to the coronavirus.

Roseburg High School staff members put on face masks and gloves, provided by the district, to distribute approximately 200 Chromebooks to juniors and seniors on Tuesday morning. Students or their family members drove up to the school while remaining in their vehicles throughout the process.

Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber expects that by the end of distribution Wednesday the school will have handed out 500 laptops.

But even though social distancing measures were in place, students and staff rejoiced in seeing each other again in person for the first time since schools were closed on March 16.

"The staff has a great time connecting with kids again," Weber said. "Reconnecting with their students after several weeks off felt good. The inside jokes and stories retold were fun for them."

There were 16 staff members who helped Tuesday and another 16 staff members will help Wednesday.

"At RHS, all staff contributes to the education of our students, figured this would be a great way to contribute to the great school culture we have," Dave Heuberger, health and physical education teacher, said. He added that it was great to see the students again.

An executive order by Gov. Kate Brown closed schools from March 16 until April 28 to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The governor can extend or terminate the executive order at any time.

The Oregon Department of Education stated last week that schools will likely be closed beyond April 28. Schools in Washington will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

All Oregon schools have been directed to come up with a Distance Learning for All plan by April 13.

Weber said it was bittersweet to have students come to the school to receive the technology.

"Seeing their smiling faces and connecting again was wonderful. I loved that," Weber said. "But walking through a quiet campus, that should be full of energy and kids was difficult. I really miss our school community."

To help stay connected to the students, Weber hosted a virtual lunch with the principal last Friday.

She said it was wonderful to not only hear what they've been up to, but also what supports they would like from the school.

Every family in the school district was contacted last week to see if they were in need of technology.

This week schools started offering supplemental education, learning supports and distributing technology at all Roseburg Public Schools campuses.

On Monday, distance learning officially starts.

"We know the importance of learning, earning credits, and preparing for their next step after high school," Weber said. "Because of this, staff have been working diligently to provide the best possible education they can with this new model."

Chromebooks were checked out to students similar to the way textbooks are checked out from the library during regular school days. Once school restarts, the items will need to be returned to the school.