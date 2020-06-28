In order to comply with state guidelines and manage workflow, Roseburg Public Library has implemented a number of changes to its meeting rooms.
Beginning Tuesday, the Ford Room is available for public use with a maximum occupancy of 25. There is a $25 fee when the library or Douglas Education Service District is open and a $75 fee when both are closed. Additional cleaning time is built into the schedule between uses.
Two multipurpose rooms remain available when the library is open to the public with a maximum occupancy of three. The rooms may be reserved for a $25 use fee; however, they are available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis if they are not reserved.
Single-point videoconferencing is available at no additional charge.
The South Umpqua and Deer Creek rooms are unavailable for public use for the foreseeable future. The Douglas ESD uses the South Umpqua Room for meetings because it provides the space to properly distance, and the library uses the Deer Creek Room to quarantine returned library materials for three days before they go back on the shelves.
The meeting room policy is located at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click on Policies and Forms. All meeting room users must sign a Meeting Room Use Form and the new Meeting Room Use Form Addendum, which includes reopening guidance from the Oregon Health Authority related to gatherings.
To ask questions about the meeting rooms, schedule a site visit or reserve a space, contact library staff at 541-492-7050 or library@cityofroseburg.org.
Depending on the success of the library’s phased reopening, staff may choose to change meeting room access. Updates will be available on the library’s website, Facebook and Instagram profiles.
Speaking of the phased reopening, staff is ready to welcome back patrons Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 3-8 p.m. Only 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time, and we ask for everyone’s patience as we adjust to providing services in new ways.
Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing for everyone’s safety.
Skip any potential lines by utilizing the drive-up pickup service every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. Call or email the library to set up this option.
Go completely contactless by accessing electronic books and audiobooks through the cloudLibrary and Library2Go (OverDrive) platforms. Go to your app store or www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org (click on Library Resources) to get started.
Need a library card? Email your address to library@cityofroseburg.org to get started.
