Douglas County agencies responsible for helping victims of child abuse and domestic abuse say they have seen a significant increase in people seeking help over the past three months.
As restrictions ease from COVID-19, some say it could get worse.
Brad O’Dell, spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said the agency has also seen an increase in reports of domestic violence for March, April and May, compared to the same period in 2019.
According to the sheriff’s office, domestic violence calls averaged about 112 a month for March, April and May, an 8% increase from the same period in 2019.
The Roseburg Police Department said its domestic violence calls were at about 86 per month, down slightly from an average of 98 calls during the same three months in 2019.
Agency leaders said it’s not a coincidence the increase coincides with the start of public gathering restrictions related to COVID-19.
Douglas Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services does forensic interviews and medical exams on children where different types of sexual and physical abuse are suspected. It also assesses all children who come into the care of the Department of Human Services.
Mike Nores, executive director for Douglas CARES, said the agency averaged about 15 cases each week in the last three months. Nores said 218 children were seen and this fiscal year, which ends June 30. He expects the agency will have seen about 275 cases — nearly a 21% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.
“We expect when (COVID-19 restrictions) open up more, we’re going to see a huge influx in cases,” Nores said.
Nores said trying to meet with the families for the therapy part of the treatment has been a struggle because of the restrictions.
“Trying to follow up with these families has been hit and miss to say the least,” Nores said.
Angela Gross, executive director of CASA of Douglas County — which offers court appointed special advocates — said her organization predicted a 33% uptick from its usual number of cases as counties and states begin to open up more.
With children out of school and staying at home, Gross said it has meant there is less reporting of abuse incidents.
“Having less eyes on children, not having teachers and not having different professionals who would usually have the eyes on the children” were all causes of the drop in reporting, Gross said. “When we talked to (the Department of Human Services) there had been a 70% decrease in mandatory reporting.”
Gross said because CASA is so reliant on volunteers to represent children and advocate for them in court cases, the organization expects it will need several more volunteers to be able to handle the predicted rise in caseload in the next few months.
“The stress of being unemployed, the stress of the unknown, being cooped up in the house has increased the violence that’s happening,” Gross said.
Referrals from law enforcement, are up at Peace at Home Advocacy Center, formerly called the Battered Persons Advocacy, in Roseburg.
Advocates at the center help women or men of all ages who’ve been abused. Many times women who come there will have young children that need protected.
Director Melanie Prummer said she has noticed a disturbing trend lately.
“We see about 70 people a month,” Prummer said. “The people that we are seeing, the situations have become more dangerous.”
So advocates at the center do a lethality assessment to help the victim understand their level of danger and then do a safety plan to protect them.
Prummer said advocates assist between three and nine people a day at the courthouse to help them file protective orders. She said she’s seeing more referrals from law enforcement. So far, she has had enough advocates to handle the need.
“I believe that we are just now starting to see the increase,” Prummer said. “We have seen an increase in sexual assaults in our community and I anticipate that is going to continue in the upcoming months.”
Peace at Home reorganized offices to reduce the number of people in the building at one time.
“We have designated office spaces so we can flow people through one door and out another door and reduce the number of people that are in the building at one time,” Prummer said. “We would help people over the phone and then if there was a need to meet with us in person.”
Prummer said the victims are normally with the person who is abusive and that has made it harder for them to seek help.
People can also go to their website, peaceathome.com, to report abuse.
At the Family Development Center in Roseburg, which has a satellite campus in Green, workers focus on preserving families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Executive Director Charlene Stutes said the center has stayed open but has had to adjust.
“We’ve gone to online classrooms for our families so we’re actually able to do safe time with the parents and children on a weekly basis,” Stutes said.
The online contact, she said, helps to check in with the families and make sure of everyone’s safety during the stressful time. But the center has also continued home visits, just with a little different twist. Those contacts, she said, are much tougher on the family than having the one-on-one visits in their home.
Marsha LaVerne, the program director at the Family Development Center, agrees that much of the child abuse happening is not being reported.
“To mitigate that, our program has increased the services that we’re providing, we are doing weekly home visits so we can increase the support that we can offer the families, as well as providing the diapers and food and clothes,” LaVerne said.
The organizations that rely on the donation pool contributions are likely to take a significant drop because of the struggling economy, with people donating less money at a time when it is needed the most for the agencies.
“We know that’s going to change what we receive in fundraising,” Gross said. “This fiscal year we’re at a $50,000 shortfall in fundraising.”
Nores said state grants that are a big part of the funding for Douglas CARES look like they’re going to be cut by 18%, which will make it tough for organizations that are already stretched thin.
“We’re working on our 2020-2021 budget for July and there are a number of holes to fill,” Nores said.
The Douglas County Public Health Network today reported zero new cases in Douglas County, yet the Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported today another of their patients had been confirmed with coronavirus.
Why is DPHN not reporting the new coronavirus case at the Roseburg VA?
