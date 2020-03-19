How serious are my symptoms? Should I self-quarantine? How many people locally are sick?
These are among the questions people are calling the local COVID-19 hotline to ask.
Kim Gandy, project manager for Aviva Health and volunteer coordinator for the hotline, said the volunteers answering the phones had at least 220 calls between the hotline’s opening Friday and Tuesday afternoon.
“A lot of people we’re finding just need a lot of reassurance. Some of them have questions. It could be anything from can I open my mail to some of them are actually having symptoms. Some of them are more cold related, some of them are a little bit more serious,” she said.
The bulk of the calls are medically related, with most people reporting mild symptoms and uncertain what to do about them. A few have called to express their frustrations, or suggest that the virus is part of a conspiracy, she said.
The volunteers who screen the calls aren’t necessarily medically trained, but registered nurses are available to answer questions and a doctor is on call.
The phones are really busy in the mornings, with calls tapering off in the afternoons and evenings.
“This weekend was a little bit slower and then Monday morning, boom, it like doubled in call volume,” Gandy said.
The hotline is entirely reliant on volunteers, and the number of people available to answer calls varies, she said. She is looking for more volunteers, including medical professionals and screeners.
It also takes work to ensure volunteers have up-to-date information to share with callers.
“Things are changing literally hourly out there, so it is a challenge to keep up with it,” she said.
If there’s any doubt, the hotline responders err on the side of caution and advise people to stay home from work. But that poses its own challenges, since people need the income from work.
“People are just very, very scared right now and just don’t know what to do,” she said.
The hotline number is 541-464-6550 and is open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
(1) comment
"People are just very, very scared right now and just don't know what to do."
People are scared because their local leaders are ghosts. Their city councilors and County Supervisors, the ones who have answers to many of the public's questions, are non-existent and choose to keep the public in the dark. Monday's NRToday's article claims our County Supervisors are "working diligently." If so, why have they taken no actions. Why have they provided no public information, causing people to call a hot line.
1. Why haven't they communicated the number of coronavirus test kits in Douglas County's possession?
2. Why haven't they clearly communicated exactly where and how to get tested when necessary other than to say contact your health care provider who in turn tells me to contact the county?
3. Why haven't they communicated how well Douglas County hospitals are stocked with safety supplies for their medical care workers?
4. Why haven't they communicated hospital bed availability and whether Douglas County needs to construct a 250-bed emergency hospital similar to the one being set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem?
5. Why haven't they communicated steps local stores are taking to restock their shelves and still utilize social distancing guidelines?
6. Why haven't they provided information on the supply of propane, gasoline and diesel?
7. Why haven't they provided information on a potential lockdown in our homes?
8. Why haven't they provided workplace and last locations frequented by known and suspected coronavirus cases to minimize exposure to other people?
9. Why haven't they communicated the number of respirators available in Douglas County and whether plans are in place to get more?
10. Why haven't our local officials provided a status update on drive through testing and the results of the people already tested?
11. Why haven't local officials explained what city and county employees are doing to combat this pandemic? Meetings and much of their administrative work has been canceled. Are they being cross-tasked to help?
12. What exactly have our local officials elected to represent the public actually done?
The Councilors and Commissioners should have all of this information at their disposal. In the absence of information, the public will often assume the worst. And maybe rightfully so. At least it would be good to know.
