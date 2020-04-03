As February ended, things were business as usual.
Customers at area groceery stores were stopping after work to get dinner preparations in order, stock up for their next week’s worth of necessities or just for an extra gallon of milk.
Then all heck broke loose.
As news broke about the new coronavirus, people flooded stores nationwide in what has been called “panic purchasing,” wiping out store shelves like locusts in a cornfield. Toilet paper shelves were stripped bare. Nary a bottle of hand sanitizer was in sight. Rice, flour, beans, bread, peanut butter, frozen goods — wiped out.
Shelf stockers, produce workers, deli workers and cashiers were suddenly on the front lines of something most have never experienced.
It’s been three weeks since the panic started, and the tide has yet to subside.
“Everybody is working longer days, longer hours, their days off,” said John Robertson, store director at the Sherm’s Thunderbird Market in Roseburg. “We just have to persevere and keep pushing through it.”
Robertson, who has been with Sherm’s since 1980, hasn’t seen a crush quite like this.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime freak occurrence,” he said. “Our people are kind of like first responders. We have to be there for the customers.”
Which is why Oregon joined Minnesota, Vermont and a growing number of other states providing first responder protections to grocery workers, with the help of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union No. 555.
Michael Eshaia, communications lead for UFCW 555, confirmed Tuesday that those protections would include:
- Ensuring workers do not lose eligibility for medical coverage or lose vacation accrual while out on sick leave.
- Providing up to two weeks of pay for workers diagnosed with COVID-19 or workers required to self-quarantine, before needing to access sick leave and other contractual paid leave.
- Agreeing to work with state and federal government to treat workers as first responders and set up a childcare fund for Grocery Store Workers.
- Expanding the use of paid sick leave to cover childcare needs.
- Putting together a joint agreement to staff stores as the crisis continues.
- Adding more flexibility for schedules to accommodate childcare.
In addition, union workers at Albertsons, Safeway and Fred Meyer will receive some form of hazard pay, either as a one-time taxable bonus, or a temporary raise in pay. Another retail store in Roseburg, Lowe’s Home Improvement, distributed one-time monetary bonuses to its cashiers.
Negotiating these protections has been difficult for the UFCW, which just three months ago secured new contracts for its workers in the Pacific Northwest region.
“Right after we get the contract ratified, now this happens,” Eshaia said.
Bob Ames, regional director for Sherm’s based in Medford, said the business of trying to keep shelves stocked has been of epic proportions.
“We’ve had to scramble like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Ames said. “Y2K and 9/11 were bumps in business with people buying more of the staples, but they were absolutely nothing like this.”
Ames said managers have been jumping in to assist workers, be it stocking shelves, cleaning floors, running checkstands. Essentially, whatever it took to minimize burnout on their employees.
“We really appreciate how hard they’re working, how good their attitude has been,” Ames said. “We just are really wanting people to settle down, because the sooner regular purchasing patterns return, the easier it will be for our wholesalers to get back into a pattern.”
