School may be closed for the rest of the month, but that doesn't mean school lunch is canceled.
Kim Cermak, who usually serves food at Melrose Elementary, served food at Eastwood Elementary School on Monday. A serving table was set up right inside, allowing students to get a meal and then head back outside without going into the cafeteria.
"Kimmy is the best cook," 7-year-old Elizabeth Rudolf said.
Students were treated to chicken nuggets, an apple and milk or chocolate milk during lunchtime.
Cermak said no students showed up at the school for breakfast on Monday, but seven showed up in the first half hour of the lunch serving.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday night that kindergarten through 12th grade schools would be closed from March 16 until March 31 due to the novel coronavirus.
State and district education officials were tasked with making sure students still have access to necessary services, one of which includes nutrition services.
The meals are all to go, or sack lunches, so students will consume the food off-site in most cases. Several students opted to eat the lunch on the picnic table right outside the Eastwood cafeteria.
All school districts in Douglas County started offering nutrition services Monday, but they look different depending on the district.
Roseburg Public Schools is serving breakfast and lunch at 11 different schools. The Lunchbox Express will also be delivering food to four different locations throughout Roseburg.
Some school district, such as Glendale, Camas Valley and Glide, are also adding options for students to pick up food at alternate locations.
South Umpqua and Riddle school districts only had options for food away from the schools.
On Friday, Brown said the closures were a last resort but because necessary due to operational challenges for school districts.
"I wish I could go to school, but I guess it's ok," 10-year-old Lilly Rudolf said.
Her cousin, 11-year-old Taylor Sands, was glad school was out, but didn't understand why.
"I don't know why so many people are freaking out about coronavirus," Sands said. "I know it's bad, but usually you just get it mild. Unless you have anything or are over 60."
The World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11 and last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, the United States had 3,487 reported cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths. In Oregon, 51 presumptive cases of the disease and one death had been reported by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Testing for COVID-19 in the United States is only done for those showing serious symptoms or with underlying health conditions.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted to ratify a state of emergency for the county on Monday. As of Monday, one person in Douglas County tested positive for COVID-19.
That same day, the governor announced that gatherings and events of 25 or more people would be canceled for four weeks, starting on March 17. This does not include schools, child care or daycare centers.
However, Umpqua Community College spokeswoman Tiffany Coleman said if there are classes of more than 25 people, those will be separated into smaller groups and moved into different classrooms.
A special UCC school board meeting is scheduled for noon Tuesday. Declaring an emergency is one of the items on the agenda.
“We are re-evaluating our school policy," Brown said. "We will be announcing further decisions in the next couple of days.”
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said the schools are expecting to hear more from the Oregon Department of Education on March 25, if not sooner.
Brown said the decision to close schools for the rest of March was made after meeting with superintendents and learning that schools were pushed “to the breaking point” and unable to operate efficiently due to “staffing challenges.”
Cordon said the Roseburg school district experienced some of those problems last week.
"We were in sub shortage already," Cordon said. "We did know that that was something we were worried about and had experienced the week of the closure."
Substitute teachers are provided to the various districts through Douglas Education Service District.
Right now, only crucial staff are working for the school districts to make sure that the buildings stay clean and safe for students to return on April 1.
"We don't want to have a leak right now and find out about it in two weeks. We still want to make sure we're protecting the schools in terms of protecting our assets," Cordon said. "We need to be in the buildings to do some safety walkthroughs, particularly if there gets to be more angst about toilet paper or whatnot. I get worried about our facilities a little bit."
(1) comment
According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), there are 47 presumptive cases in Oregon, not 39 as reported. 4 of the cases are people under 25 years of age. A total of 920 people have been tested through yesterday, with 184 of those people awaiting results that have been taking as long as 6 days to receive.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/emerging-respiratory-infections.aspx
According to the American Enterprise Institute, which tracks testing, full COVID-19 test capacity across all labs nationwide stood yesterday at 36,810 people per day, a mere drop in the bucket for our country of 322 million people.
https://www.aei.org/2019-coronavirus-coverage/
Oregon currently has no laboratory in the state capable of testing for coronavirus. Samples collected from Oregon residents must be sent out of state for analysis, often leading to lengthy delays. OHSU Hospital, one of the hospitals looking to develop in-house capacity, was thought to be ready to launch lab testing this week. But officials said Monday that likely won’t happen until next week.
