Maple Corner Montessori reported two COVID-19 cases in late December, making it the first outbreak at a child care facility in Douglas County.
The state classifies an outbreak as two or more cases at a child care facility with the capacity for 16 or more students.
The montessori school, which is located on the Umpqua Community College campus, reported a case on Dec. 19 and another on Dec. 20.
Sanne, why are you reporting Maple Corner Montessori is FIRST child care outbreak in Douglas County when you reported an Outbreak at Cobb Children's Childcare and Preschool on October 22 per the below link?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/cobb-childcare-and-preschool-closed-until-nov-3-due-to-covid-19/article_aad65ceb-07cb-5643-b1c3-d6451303d2ae.html
