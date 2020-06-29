Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregonians throughout the state will be required to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces beginning July 1.
As new cases mount in the state, Brown announced Monday she is extending a face mask requirement that went into effect for eight counties since June 24.
Residents of all counties in the state will be required to wear facial protection at grocery stores, shopping centers, and restaurants and bars while not eating or drinking.
“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” Brown said in a press release from her office Monday. “Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference."
(8) comments
Why is wearing a mask such a problem? What is wrong with people? It is so little to ask. I think I know what the problem is. People are small, selfish and self-centered.
As I've posted before a few times, I work at costco where they made masks mandatory for customers. If this was a trial run for what the city would do if it was enforced everywhere, we've failed miserably. Everyone developed a "medical condition" overnight so they couldn't wear a mask inside costco, particularly everyone in their early 20s and people with families of four. It's to the point somedays where we have more maskless shoppers than masked ones. The few that do wear them don't wear them correctly. I fear a lot of places are going to be hit with law suits for people being discriminated for being refused service for not wearing a mask and than come back with a drs note for whatever they think they have which is very easy to do in this day and age.
“The governor hinted that the new statewide requirement could be a last-ditch measure against surging numbers of new cases and hospitalized patients over the past month in Oregon.”
“I do not want to have to close down businesses again like other states are now doing,” Governor Brown said in a news release. “If you want your local shops and restaurants to stay open, then wear a face covering when out in public.”
Bottom line, if you want to help Douglas County businesses stay open, wear a mask.
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2020/06/oregonians-will-be-required-to-wear-masks-statewide-not-just-in-select-counties-starting-wednesday-governor-says.html
Without enforcement by the Sheriff's and Police departments, what difference will it make to order masks be worn by people who believe it is unconstitutional?
I'm not sure I remember the Sheriffs and Police Chiefs say they weren't going to enforce those darn unconstitutional seat belt and motorcycle helmet laws. It must be pretty great to have a law enforcement job that allows the Chief and Sheriff to pick and choose which laws and orders from the governor to enforce. I guess the grieving families of people whose preventable deaths from coronavirus can take solace that our taxpayer paid for law enforcement agencies are patriotic in their oath.
By refusing to enforce the governor's mask order, the Sheriff and Police Chief will force the governor to shut down Douglas County businesses.
Do Douglas County voters want Douglas County businesses to shut down and put people out of work again, or do voters want the Sheriff and Police Chiefs to begin enforcing the governor's unconstitutional orders?
can they enforce this? do you get fined or something if you don't have a mask? or is it just mob rules where everyone who has a mask is entitled to gang up on those who are not wearing a mask? why is this pandemic so chaotic? they have talked about it for decades..
This is total buffalo droppings. I just traveled to Montana for a funeral and I would say that only 5% of the folks I saw were wearing masks. Everyone I talked to said this is not worse than the common flu and a made up problem by those against President Trump. What a farce! People need to travel out of Douglas County as see what the truth will show them about the so called VIRUS. Thank you for supporting our President.
Everyone you talked to is an idiot. Likely the same is true for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.