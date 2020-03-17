McMenamins, which has more than 60 bars and restaurants in Oregon and Washington, announced Tuesday it is temporarily closing nearly all of its locations and laying off 3,000 workers as restaurants and hotels around the region shut down in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The governors of Oregon and Washington have both ordered restaurants and bars throughout the states to close in hopes of containing the deadly coronavirus outbreak. As of Tuesday night, Oregon had reported a total of 67 cases.
McMenamins posted a note on its web site Tuesday notifying customers of the closures:
“THE MUSIC HAS STOPPED — FOR NOW. ALL MCMENAMINS, EXCEPT 23RD AVENUE BOTTLE SHOP, ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED.
We’ll be ready for you with beer, wine and burgers when this is over. Until then, stay safe.”
The Roseburg McMenamins’ opened in 1999 in the site of the nearly 100-year-old downtown train depot, which had been shuttered for years. When McMenamins opened in Roseburg it was one of only a couple of breweries in the region.
McMenamins was founded by brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin, who grew up in northeast Portland.
They trace the beginning of McMenamins to the 1974 opening of Produce Row Café. In 1985, McMenamins opened Oregon’s first brewpub in the Southwest Portland neighborhood of Hillsdale.
Their first theater pub, and the first in Oregon, was the Mission Theater & Pub, which opened in Portland in 1987. In 1990, the brothers converted a 74-acre site, which had been a farm, into McMenamins Edgefield.
Over the decades the McMenamins focused on buying and restoring historic properties. In the Portland area alone there’s the White Eagle Saloon & Hotel, which was built in 1905; the Crystal Hotel, built in 1911; the Edgefield Hotel, also built in 1911; and the Bagdad Theater & Pub, which dates back to 1927.
Outside of Portland, McMenamins are housed in Boon’s Treasury in Salem, built in the 1860s; the Hotel Oregon in McMinnville, which dates to 1905; the Olympic Club in Centralia, Washington, built in 1913; and the Grand Lodge in Forest Grove, built in 1922.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.