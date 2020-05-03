Medical and dental facilities in Douglas County are once again accepting patients for elective and non-urgent procedures after Gov. Kate Brown lifted some of the restrictions from her executive order March 19 as a result of the coronavirus.
Brown instituted the order as a way to conserve Personal Protective Equipment for medical workers and hospital beds. Brown amended the order beginning Friday, as long as hospitals, medical offices and dental facilities comply with guidance or rules from the Oregon Health Authority.
For many patients, it’s been a long wait to take care of needed procedures that were not quite urgent enough to qualify as an emergency procedure under the governor’s orders.
“We are encouraged by the governor’s direction and plan for the resumption of some elective procedures, tempered by still pretty significant economic headwinds that are impacting the institution and impacting our employees and physician providers,” said Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Medical Officer at CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Gray said many of the surgeries that weren’t allowed under the governor’s executive order were still important to the health of the patients, and putting off the surgeries sometimes meant a deterioration in the patient’s health.
Gray said maybe they weren’t life-threatening at the time, but by waiting two or three months for something like a heart procedure to have a blockage opened before something more critical, the urgency to have the procedure is much higher.
The hospital has been preparing handle a backlog of cases as a result of the order.
“We’re planning for that, but the concern is as this has gone longer, have people lost their medical insurance, (or) have they utilized their savings just to put food on the table?” Gray said.
The staff is working to prioritize the type of surgical procedures. The most urgent will continue to have priority followed by the procedures that were delayed because of the original ban on non-emergency operations. After that, new non-urgent procedures will be accepted.
Some procedures allowed include hernia surgery, gall bladder surgery, gynecological surgeries, hysterectomies and orthopedic surgeries, among others.
Mercy is ramping up in phases, and in the second phase beginning May 11, the hospital plans to start endoscopy procedures, some cataract surgeries, and ophthalmologic surgeries.
The following week on May 18, with the remainder of the Oregon Surgery Center open, the hospital will begin to do a full range of procedures such as total joint replacement, knee and hip replacement, colon surgeries, ENT surgeries, tonsillectomies and thyroid surgeries.
“We are following what the governor has recommended ensuring the patients are a lower risk to begin with and making sure the patients are appropriately socially distanced while in here,” Gray said. “Our plan is to be able to do it safely.”
Gray said the hospital will test every patient for COVID-19 before any surgery.
“We really want to insure we keep the patient safe as they come for their procedure and the ability to obtain COVID testing quickly and timely within two to three days is a key component for that,” Gray said.
Outpatient Lab Supervisor Carla Polk said the labs doing blood draws for patients who have been waiting to get their blood work done have been seeing about 170 people per day at their site on Mercy Drive next to the hospital where a shelter was built. This is so the patients could be screened outside before they go into the lab, and it allowed the patients to stay a safe distance apart.
Polk said the previous average would have been about 100 per day, but Polk said the lines have been moving fast, so there’s not much waiting.
“It’s gone actually very, very smoothly and with everything going, running four rooms at a time,” Polk said. “We normally run two to three rooms at a time.”
Dr. John Powell, a family physician at Evergreen Family Medicine, said a lot of important operations had been put on hold because of the restrictions, and he was happy to hear Gov. Brown allow more procedures.
“I think it’s a good thing all around, I think it’s good for the patients, a good thing for me when I have to talk to the patients, I think it’s good for the hospital and it’s a good first step,” Powell said. “Obviously we’re going to have to continue to monitor going forward.”
Powell said Evergreen felt the need early on to innovate and had already developed some ways to go out to the patients with telemedicine. It was already in place, so the clinic was able to handle many patients through that method.
At Aviva Health, its dental program will be trying to get patients caught up on their postponed procedures.
“We’re looking at triaging our dental patients based on who has the most immediate need,” said Aviva Health CEO KC Bolton.
Aviva is trying to find ways to conserve on personal protection equipment that can be used for a full day. It is to make sure there is an adequate supply if there is a COVID-19 spike in the county.
“We want to make sure we don’t open it wide open and then burn through a bunch of PPE and have to shut it down again,” Bolton said.
Aviva also has a large backlog since it’s one of the few clinics in the area that does dental for the Oregon Health Plan members. So it could be a long wait to get in.
Staff at Dr. Alanson Randol’s dental offices in Roseburg were doing only emergency dental work during the restrictions. Some of those patients whose needs didn’t fit the protocol of the original emergency order, however, had to come in when the wait made their situation direr.
“I think it’s been really helpful to have the ban lifted to have a little more wriggle room with patients where maybe it wasn’t an emergency but it was still urgent. We’re definitely seeing those people more,” said Dr. Emily Gaunt, a dentist at Dr.Randol’s office.
Gaunt said rescheduling patients has been a nightmare.
“Oh gosh, yes, anything that wasn’t an emergency we had to reschedule, so we’re pretty backlogged. But we’re picking up extra hours and just trying to accommodate for it,” she said.
The financial impact on the hospital and clinics has been staggering. Mercy had about 400 full-time employees whose hours were reduced — some taking a 20% cut in hours with others not getting any hours.
“All the leadership team has taken pay reductions and time off without pay. And then if you don’t have a lot of patients in the hospital, there’s not a lot of need for other staff as well,” said Kathleen Nickel, communications director at CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Bolton said Aviva took a big hit financially but received some federal money that helped make up for it.
Dr. Randol’s dental offices have also been hit hard financially as most dental offices have, with all of the non-urgent appointments having to be rescheduled. That means a lot of hours had to be cut.
“This is a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s still a long way through before we get back to, hopefully, normalized operations in a safe manner that brings everyone back to full employment, “ Gray said.
