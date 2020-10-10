The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, pushing the total number of confirmed and presumptive cases in the county to 287.
As of Saturday’s update, there were 255 positive cases to go with 32 presumptive cases.
There are currently 36 people in isolation supported by the Douglas Public Health Network, and four Douglas County residents are hospitalized.
The number of positive and presumptive cases in the county has gone from 179 on Sept. 1, to 249 on Oct. 1, to Saturday’s total of 287.
"Our recent cases can be attributed to travel and unwitting and unintentional behavior by residents choosing to attend or host social gatherings where COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, food preparation, hand washing and masks are not being followed,” the COVID-19 Response Team said in a news release Saturday. “Cases have been linked to social gatherings including birthday parties, weddings, funerals, prayer groups, play dates, visiting family members and back–to-school events. Again, we ask that you take a moment and revisit how you are socializing and please protect yourself and your loved ones from the spread of this virus.”
There have been three coronavirus-related deaths involving Douglas County residents. The first death from COVID-19 occurred in July at a Texas medical facility after the individual had traveled to the state. The second death was on Aug. 19 when an 80-year-old male died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. He had tested positive on Aug. 14 and was hospitalized two days later.
The third death was a 70-year-old woman who died Aug. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. She tested positive on Aug. 9 and was hospitalized in Eugene until Aug. 27, when she was transferred to Portland.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority said Saturday two more people died from COVID-19 related causes, bringing the total number of deaths to 599.
Oregon’s 598th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old male in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 599th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old female in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Across Oregon, there were 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 36,924 since the start of the pandemic.
The next drive-through testing clinic in Roseburg is scheduled for Tuesday.
The first drive-thru clinic was held March 17 and since then, 1,639 people have been tested in 80 clinics, while additional testing continues in hospitals, urgent cares and clinics. A total of 12,351 people overall have been tested in Douglas County.
