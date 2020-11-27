Two more Douglas County schools were listed as having recently resolved COVID-19 cases, while there were no new schools with listed outbreaks in the state report released Wednesday.
A school outbreak is one or more case of COVID-19 in students, staff or volunteers at a school within the past 28 days, according to the Oregon Health Authority. After 28 days, the cases are considered “recently resolved.” Schools will be removed from the weekly report 56 days after the last case’s onset.
South Umpqua High School and Coffenberry Middle School joined Winston Middle School and Douglas High School on the list of recently resolved cases.
Days Creek Charter School had one additional staff or volunteer with COVID-19, since last week’s report.
Roseburg Public Schools’ Melrose Elementary School, Hucrest Elementary School and Green Elementary School; South Umpqua School District’s Tri-City Elementary School; Winston-Dillard School District’s McGovern Elementary School; and Sutherlin School District’s Sutherlin Middle School and East Primary School were also listed on the recent outbreak list. None of the schools had outbreaks since the last report.
Douglas County has had no reported outbreaks at child care centers. A child care outbreak is two or more cases in a child care setting with the capacity for more than 16 students, according to the state health authority.
There are two schools in Douglas County — Oakland Elementary School and Umpqua Valley Christian School — that self-reported COVID-19 cases, but have not been included in the state’s report.
Data for the weekly report is gathered each Sunday, which means outbreaks that occurred after that day will not be included in the report.
For those schools that stubbornly remain open in Douglas County, it is probably important for unknowing parents and teachers to know Douglas County has been declared by the Oregon Health Authority to be an “extreme risk for rampant viral spread” of coronavirus. There is no higher risk category in Oregon.
Governor Kate Brown announced a “loosening” of coronavirus restrictions for businesses on November 25. Though I’m in agreement with her new guidelines, I disagree with her priorities which place re-opening of businesses at a higher priority than re-opening schools.
Under Governor Brown’s loosened guidelines, it is OK to re-open dine-in restaurants, theaters, bars and fitness centers if a county's positive test rate is below 10%. Meanwhile, a school's positive test rate must be below 5% to re-open.
Under Governor Brown’s loosened guidelines, it is OK to re-open dine-in restaurants, theaters, bars and fitness centers if a county’s case rate is below 200. Meanwhile a school case rate must be below 50 to re-open.
I sympathize with the pain being felt by many Douglas County businesses due to coronavirus restrictions. However, I have greater sympathy for the plight of our children’s education and the parents that must remain out of the workforce to care for those at-home children. In my opinion, the guidelines should be reversed so schools are the first to re-open and the bars, restaurants and fitness centers the last.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 321 coronavirus cases and received 1,745 test results over the past two weeks in Douglas County. Dividing 321 cases by 1,745 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 18.4% today, which is over three times the maximum school re-opening metric of 5%.
The 321 coronavirus cases reported over the past two weeks represent a 14-day case rate of 286.0 today for Douglas County, which is nearly five times the maximum school re-opening metric of 50.
