The Music on the Half Shell summer concert series has been canceled, committee president Clint Newell confirmed Thursday.
It becomes the latest high-profile event to be canceled as a result of the current restrictions on large gatherings in place, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We determined that we are going to be unable to hold any concerts this year," Newell said. "With the current restrictions in place and the lack of clarity regarding events and crowds, it's just pushing it to the point where we can't get anything going."
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced May 7 that all large gatherings, such as sporting events, festivals, concerts and fairs, will remain off-limits through at least September. Local events such as the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival and Summer Arts Festival have already announced cancellations.
Brown also said local gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed during Phase I of the state’s reopening plan, which Douglas County received the green light Thursday to begin, but Newell says that restriction still "limits all potential events," especially because no one knows how long those restrictions will be in place.
"We have hit the point of no return from a planning standpoint of being able to schedule any concerts with any kind of certainty," Newell said.
Instead, Newell said the committee hopes to hold some sort of radio program highlighting the series' 28 year history.
"We will invite people to share their favorite shows and memories of Music on the Half Shell and then we will highlight some of the artists that have played for us over the years, do some artist interviews and various things like that," Newell said. "Just some things that will be fun for people to listen to and to reminisce a little bit."
Newell said from a financial standpoint the program will be fine.
"Fortunately, we don't really spend our money until the season starts," Newell said. "We have had some expense incurred with preliminary marketing and things, but all the big stuff is suspended until next year. We are just kind of putting everything on hold."
