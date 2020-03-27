The Music on the Half Shell committee announced Wednesday it would be postponing the start of the 2020 Half Shell concert series until July 7 due to the current "state of affairs."
"We hadn't actually set a firm (opening) date because our programing will vary from year to year as to which week we start, but given the current circumstances we just basically said let's forget about June and start looking at July," committee president Clint Newell said.
The free concert series, which has brought local, national and international musical entertainment to Roseburg's Stewart Park for almost 30 years, usually begins mid- to late-June. It is one of just many live entertainment events postponed or canceled across the country due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's a number of other festivals out there that have canceled. For example, the Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland has been canceled," Newell said. "Sometimes we will get an act or two off that festival, and we were looking at a couple for this year, but those are now off the table."
Thankfully, the postponed opening doesn't affect the performances other than the new date. Newell said the committee didn't have any confirmations or contracts already in the works.
"We didn't have anything to unwind. We were in talks with several, but now we have gone from talking to wait and see," Newell said. "Routing for pretty much all touring artists is pretty much in flux right now. We will have to wait and see how that settles down just to see who is going to be out and who we will have access to and go from there."
Newell said the festival will be ok despite postponing and he looks forward to returning to the band shell this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.