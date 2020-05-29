Four Oregon Army National Guardsmen pulled up to Oregon Serigraphics in Roseburg Thursday with a truck full of masks and hand sanitizer to give away to local agricultural workers.
By shortly before noon, they'd delivered about 7,000 masks.
Staff Sgt. Michael Morgan said his unit, based in Medford, has been distributing personal protective equipment to various organizations and groups around Southern Oregon for the past several months.
"We're more than happy. We've got a great crew and they're happy to be supporting the Southern Oregon community and ensuring that our workers and our local adult living facilities and medical areas are getting what they need to continue their operations," he said.
Thursday's giveaway was part of an effort by the National Guard, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and other state agencies to deliver 1 million KN95 masks to agricultural workers around the state.
Oregon Serigraphics seemed like a natural place to do the giveaway. It's been at the center of a volunteer group of Sewing Warriors who have been sewing cloth masks for the Douglas Public Health Network, and warriors were dropping off masks and DPHN workers sewing more inside the building even as the guardsmen were handing out state masks in the shop's parking lot.
Owner Stephanie LaFleur said hosting the effort is part of using capitalism for good, something she sees as a business responsibility.
"We could hunker down and do things for profit, or we could hunker down and do things to pay bills and do good in the community, and I think it's just an extension of that," she said.
Anita Clark with the Douglas County Oregon State University Extension Service said they started the day with 30,000 masks and 95 cases of hand sanitizer, each holding 12 bottles.
She said the extension service and the agriculture department reached out to local farms and winegrowers ahead of time, and farmers who hadn't yet turned up to collect masks were being called again on Thursday.
Andrea Cantu-Schomus with the Oregon Department of Agriculture said in an email that Oregon’s agricultural workers are on the front lines during this COVID-19 crisis, working to provide food for Oregon families.
"This investment provides critical resources to keep workers safe and mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks while protecting the food supply chain," Cantu-Schomus said.
