Nearly $1.5 million is available for local businesses that were impacted by COVID-19, but those businesses seeking some of that funding need to act quickly — the deadline to apply is just a week away.
The funding is from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Business Relief Fund program that was announced last month. The allocation of Federal CARES Act dollars for financial assistance to support Oregon businesses who have been detrimentally impacted by COVID-19 has been divided among the 36 Oregon counties, and each county is responsible for establishing a local application process and allocation program, according to a press release from Douglas County.
The county has entered into an agreement with the CCD Business Development Corp. to administer approximately $1,450,000 in grant funds for the Douglas County COVID-19 Business Grant Program. The funds allocated to Douglas County are a part of the Federal CARES Act Funds that have now trickled down to this local area. These funds were allocated to counties to distribute in the form of grants to small businesses who have been financially impacted.
CCD Business Development Corp. is a private nonprofit Oregon corporation which was formed in 1971. CCD is the federally recognized Economic Development District for Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.
The application will be available at www.ccdbusiness.org at noon Friday, and applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. the following Friday, Dec. 11. Applications can also be accessed from the Douglas County Government website at: www.co.douglas.or.us starting Friday at noon.
“Please be aware that there is a very short window to apply for these funds, so we encourage everyone that has a business in Douglas County, that is eligible to apply, to get their application in as soon as they can,” County Commissioner Chris Boice said in the news press release. “As we have mentioned before, we know that many of our local businesses have been tremendously impacted by COVID, and we are excited to finally see that they will be able to apply for some much needed financial relief.”
Eligible Grant Amounts will be from $5,000 - $75,000. It is intended that these funds are equally accessible to all businesses within the following categories:
- Hospitality within the service industry (hotels and motels, bed-and-breakfast inns, RV parks, recreational and vacation camps, caterers, wineries, breweries, event planning, travel agencies, tour operators, theme parks, bowling alleys and aheaters).
- Restaurants that do not have a drive-up option.
- Gyms and fitness facilities.
- These federal funds are directed to affected businesses with 100 or fewer employees.
- Small business must be located in Douglas County.
- The business must be headquartered in Oregon and has its principal operations in Oregon.
- If required by Oregon law to be registered with the Oregon Secretary of State to do business in Oregon, the business is so registered.
It is also required that businesses seeking funding were affected in either one of the following two ways:
- For-profit and non-profit (limited to 501(c)(3) corporations) businesses that were prohibited from operations as directed by Executive Orders 20-12 or 20-65.
- For-profit and non-profit (limited to 501(c)(3) corporations) businesses that can demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, between March 1, and Nov. 30, as compared against the same period of time in 2019.
The following businesses are ineligible to apply for or receive funding:
- Passive real estate holding companies and entities holding passive investments.
- Non-profit entities that do not have federal 501(c)(3) status.
- Businesses that experience a decline in revenues for reasons other than those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as seasonal or cyclical business cycles.
- Businesses that are delinquent on federal, state or local taxes that were due on or before the date of application.
- Businesses that do not comply with all federal, state and local laws and regulations.
- Businesses that have closed and do not intend to reopen.
“You may be wondering what’s the catch and how do I qualify? The catch is we need businesses to apply and act fast. There is a very short window of time to disburse a large amount of money,” CCD Executive Director Theresa Haga said in the press release. “We have a small staff working hard to contact as many local businesses as possible, but we really need the community to step up and help us spread the word again. If you are hesitant to apply, don’t be. We are still facing an unknown future with winter ahead of us. We want to help as many of our local businesses as possible while the money is available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.