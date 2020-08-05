Schools in rural Oregon may get a new set of guidelines to determine when they can reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kate Brown said in an interview with KGW on Tuesday.
“We’re working with a group of legislators and county commissioners and public health officials in rural Oregon to see if we can’t come up with a new metric, a modification that will allow them to get more of their kids back in school given the low numbers of the virus they have in that region,” Brown said.
Under the guidance released by the governor, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education on July 28, state and county positive testing rate had to be at or below 5% and there could be no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people for schools to reopen for all students.
Under the current formula, schools are allowed to open in-person classes to kindergarten through third graders, and some other students who need hands-on education — if the county positive testing rate was at or below 5%, there were no more than 30 cases per 100,000 people and the coronavirus is not active in the school community.
The state positive testing rate was 5.8% last week, up from 5.7% the week prior, according to data released by OHA. Douglas County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, down from 4.4% and 15.1 cases per 100,000 people.
Brown started a county watch list that includes Baker, Hood River, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Umatilla and Wasco county where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly through each community.
“Well, the numbers are very, very concerning,” Brown told KGW. “My focus on COVID-19 is to make sure Oregonians stay safe and healthy, and that’s why we worked really hard to implement restrictive measures across the state that will prevent the spread of the virus.”
