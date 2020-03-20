The Oregon Health Authority reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 114, as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Deschutes (2), Grant (1), Linn (1), Marion (4), Multnomah (5), Union (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (2).
Douglas County has still only reported a single case.
OHA reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
"Douglas County has still only reported a single case. "
Why don't you finish the sentence by adding, "but we really don't know how accurate that is because Douglas County has no test kits." Belying that fact causes people to have a false sense of security which jeopardizes everyone's safety.
