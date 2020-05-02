After 14 consecutive days without a positive case of COVID-19, Douglas County picked up its 24th case as of noon Friday.
But just as quickly, that person also became a recovery statistic.
Douglas Public Heath Network officials said just as the person who tested positive was determined to be recovered, they also received the initial test results showing positive results.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the case was fairly mild, and for whatever reason the person was not tested when they were sick but went to the doctor after they were better and the doctor recommended he get the antibody test.
“He told his doctor, ‘Hey, I was sick a while ago’ and got an antibody test which was positive, so we encouraged him to get a nasal swab test which was also positive,” Dannenhoffer said. “So this person came on as a case and recovery all in the same day.”
The county now has 18 of the confirmed 24 cases that are considered recovered. Dannenhoffer said the ages of each patient who has tested positive have ranged from people in their 40s to people in their 70s.
There have been no deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19, and, 1,058 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Statewide, Oregon had 69 new COVID-19 cases as of 8 a.m. Friday and has now has 2,579 positive cases. One more person has died from the virus, bringing the total to 104.
Dannenhoffer, however, said there’s a liklihood the county’s infection count could rise again after multiple people at Shutter Creek Correctional Facility just south of Winchester Bay tested positive.
Oregon Department of Corrections officials said the facility has had 21 people test positive for COVID-19. That included 19 inmates, all from the same dorm. Two employees also tested positive.
“Many of the workers at Shutter Creek are from Douglas County, so there is some worry that there could be a spread in that area that started in the correctional facility,” Dannenhoffer said.
Another drive-thru test will take place in Reedsport on Saturday. Some of the workers from the correctional facility and their families will be tested.
Dannenhoffer hopes that will give them an idea of how widespread it is in the prison.
“The sooner we find out the better, the earlier we can get people to isolate in quarantine, the better we’ll keep this under control because if you can’t keep it under control, we’re not going to be able to open up again,” he said.
