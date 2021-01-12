The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported nine new cases Monday and 21 new cases Sunday in Douglas County.
According to data released by the state health and state education department, there were 188.86 cases per 100,000 people in Douglas County during the last two-week period. During that same time frame, 5.46% of people tested were positive for COVID-19 in Douglas County.
The state advised school districts to start a transition to distance learning when there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. When there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people the state advises initiating distance learning. The case numbers for Douglas County increased for the second consecutive week.
All Douglas County schools have announced plans to offer on-site classes by the end of the month.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 939 new cases and 10 new deaths Monday. It reported 1,225 new cases and two new deaths Sunday.
As of Monday, 104,595 vaccinations had been given to Oregonians.
More than twice that many, 270,800 vaccines, had been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Those vaccines were given to hospital workers, nursing home residents and staff, emergency medical service agencies and other health care workers.
Oregon has still not made it through the approximately 300,000 people in group 1a who may want vaccines.
Once that group is complete, the next phase is expected to offer vaccines to front line workers with lots of public contact, including teachers, and people 75 or older.
In Douglas County, eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19, five locally and three out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 172 people with the disease who are in isolation, and another 204 people who have been in contact with someone with the disease and are in quarantine.
