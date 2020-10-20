The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported nine new patients with positive test results and one new presumptive case in its daily report Tuesday.
One of the new positive cases was a previous presumptive, bringing the county's total to 328 positives, a 20-case jump since Friday.
Four Douglas County residents are currently receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus — one outside of the county — and another resident from outside the area is being cared for at a Douglas County health care facility.
The COVID-19 Response Team reported that 43 area residents are currently in isolation and 123 contacts are in quarantine.
The OHA reported six more deaths in its Tuesday report, increasing Oregon's death toll due to the coronavirus to 633. The six victims ranged in age from 56 to 91 years old, and all had underlying health conditions.
In total, the OHA reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an 80-case increase from Monday, with more than half of those cases being reported in the Salem and Portland metropolitan areas. Multnomah County had 101 new cases reported Tuesday.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a virtual town hall Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network's Facebook page.
Oregon NOW has the distinction of being the LOWEST per capita coronavirus testing of all states in the U.S. And Douglas County is the 8th lowest per capita testing county in Oregon. Even Rhode Island with 1/4 the population of Oregon has tested 200,000 more people than Oregon.
Thank God for North Dakota.
It was--and is--common for educators to say, "Thank God for Mississippi," with regard to educational achievement; Mississippi made almost everybody else look good. Now, North Dakota has more than one new case of COVID-19 per thousand population. The Dakotas and Wisconsin and some others in the Midwest have been doing essentially what Trump, Atlas, and libertarians have advocated, and the whole nation will be reaping what they've sown. Public health officials know that the next 6-12 weeks will be the darkest weeks, yet, for Americans in this pandemic.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported a RECORD high 38 coronavirus cases and received 600 test results over the past week. Dividing 38 cases by 600 test results increases Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate to 6.3 % today, which is higher than the maximum Oregon’s school re-opening metric and is also higher than Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate of 5.4% today.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 4 new coronavirus cases yesterday afternoon, bringing their total to 43 cases. 8 of the cases are employees and staff. This comes after Roseburg VA was declared a workplace outbreak by the Oregon Health Authority twelve days ago.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 67 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, one in Lane County and one in Josephine County. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 526 cases and 7 deaths over the past week.
How much higher does Douglas County's positive test rate need to go before the Douglas County Public Network decides to start complying with CDC guidelines on coronavirus testing?
