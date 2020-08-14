Douglas County reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday with the total number of cases remaining at 159 since the pandemic began.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said 143 people have been confirmed positive with 16 presumptive cases and 28 are in isolation.
Two Douglas County residents remain hospitalized — one in the county and one in another county — and one person from another state with COVID-19, is hospitalized in the county.
Just one Douglas County resident has died from the coronavirus.
Oregon added 294 new cases of confirmed and presumptive cases to bring the total number of cases to 22,300.
The Oregon Health Authority noted eight new deaths Thursday. Three of the deaths were in Multnomah County, Clackamas County had two deaths, Deschutes County, Malheur County and Columbia County each had one.
Multnomah County had 84 new cases, Washington County had 36 and Marion County 35.
County drive-thru clinics have tested 1,341 people in 60 clinics since the first one on March 17. Another drive-thru is scheduled for today. Additional testing is being done by the hospitals, urgent care and other clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.