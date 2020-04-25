As of noon Saturday, the Douglas Public Health Network reported no new cases of the coronavirus and that the total number of positive cases remains at 23, and 14 of those have recovered.
Two of the 23 people that have tested positive remain hospitalized in different hospitals. A total of 844 cases have tested negative for the COVID-19, according to the Douglas Public Health.
The DPHN said it continues to try to identify people who may have had close contact with those who tested positive to COVID-19 and is advising quarantine for those people.
“This is the most critical time for us to continue to try to contain this with social distancing. It may seem like this is dying down but it’s actually the calm before the storm,” Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, Douglas Public Health Officer, said Saturday in a posting on the DPHN website.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority said the number of positive cases hit 2,253 on Saturday — an increase of 76 new cases from Friday. The new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (27), Polk (4), Umatilla (3), and Washington (8).
Oregonians deaths from coronavirus inched closer to 100 at 87. The case number is considered a fraction of the actual number since so few people in Douglas County and Oregon have been tested.
Oregon’s 87th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Lane County, according to OHA. He tested positive on April 14 and died on April 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, in Springfield.
The man had underlying medical conditions.
