There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Douglas County, according to the Douglas Public Health Network.
In Douglas County, the number of confirmed positive cases remains 23, with 10 people having made recoveries and two patients who are hospitalized at different hospitals. There have been no deaths reported and 667 negative tests.
As of Saturday, 334 people in Douglas County were tested at drive-thru clinics, which take place twice a week in Roseburg and once a week in Reedsport.
People can only get tested for COVID-19 with approval from their health care provider.
Oregon Health Authority reported two new deaths and 59 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 just after 1 p.m. Saturday.
The newly reported deaths were a 62-year-old man in Clackamas County and an 84-year-old man in Marion County, both had underlying medical conditions and died in the hospital.
With the minimal amount of cases of coronavirus in sparsely populated areas in the state, Oregon co-chairs for President Trump's campaign are urging Gov. Kate Brown to open up economies in rural Oregon.
Representatives Greg Baretto, E. Werner Reschke and Vikki Breese Iverson asked the governor to address the inequities between rural and urban communities across the state.
“We know communities in the rural areas of Oregon have been historically marginalized by politicians from Portland,” said Rep. E. Werner Reschke, R-Klamath Falls. "The data shows that unemployment numbers have hit rural counties the hardest while having little or no COVID 19 cases."
To address the inequities, the lawmakers request that the governor follow the lead of the President, and allow counties the opportunity to open up their economies systematically by implementing gating criteria.
Throughout Oregon there have also been several protests in regards to the governor's "Stay Home, Save Lives" executive order.
A large protest #OpenOregon is scheduled for May 1 in Salem.
On Friday, Brown issued a new executive order preventing creditors and debt collectors from garnishing federal CARES Act recovery rebate payments. This does not extend to garnishments for criminal actions that require restitutions or past-due child support.
Information: 541-464-6550 or visit www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.