The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Douglas County remained at 23 as of noon Thursday. Douglas Public Health Network officials said 17 of those people have recovered and no new virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
The county has just six known active cases of the coronavirus and 1,035 people have tested negative. DPHN has tested 395 people in its drive-thru clinics.
"The positive rate is about 2.3% which is very low," said Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer.
A testing clinic is scheduled for Friday and another one will be held in Reedsport on Saturday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday morning that there are 2,510 total positive cases in the state, an increase of 64 over the previous day. The state reported two new deaths related to the coronavirus bringing that total to 103.
Coos County showed just how fast the virus count could grow. The county had one case of COVID-19 as of last week — a prisoner at Shutter Creek Correctional Facility near North Bend — but found itself with 21 positive cases this week after the prisoner who tested positive apparently infected many of the other prisoners in the dorm where he had been held.
Jennifer Black, a communications manager for the Oregon Department of Corrections, said the Shutter Creek Correctional Facility has 19 adult inmates and two employees, who both live in Coos County, who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Black said the DOC has positive cases in several of the institutions around the state and said it's been difficult to deal with the contagious virus in a prison setting.
"We have positive cases at Shutter Creek, Oregon State Penitentiary, Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem, and Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla," Black said.
The DOC press release said the first case of COVID-19 was a prisoner who was transferred to Shutter Creek on March 11, prior the to the governor announcing policies designed to slow the spread of the virus.
The prisoner was not tested because he didn't meet the testing criteria. Once the positive test was confirmed the prisoner was transferred to another facility for medical care. But officials are not sure how many may have been exposed.
Dannenhoffer said COVID-19 has been shown to spread rapidly in jails around the country.
"We know that throughout the country, COVID spreads very efficiently in prison situations. There have been a couple of prison outbreaks, so yeah, we do know this can spread quickly," Dannenhoffer said.
Shutter Creek Correctional Institution is located about seven miles south of the Douglas County line and is a former Air National Guard radar station near North Bend on the coast that was converted into a 302-bed minimum-security prison.
The headline, "No new coronavirus cases for 14 days in Douglas County, two more have recovered," is wrong. It is the case that the total positives has stayed the same, but it is also true that there was one new case, and an older case was reclassified as out-of-county. It is not true that there have been no new cases in the county in the last 14 days. Mike has pointed this out before. Why does NRT persist in error? Is it deliberate?
