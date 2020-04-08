Douglas Public Health Network reported no new COVID-19 cases as of noon Wednesday, but Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said county residents should continue keeping their distance from each other.
"The number of active cases in Douglas County is down a little bit this week because we've had some recoveries, but nonetheless, I think this is a dangerous time and if we let up on restrictions too quickly, we could have a resurgence," he said.
Dannenhoffer said it's also best for members of the public to wear masks when they go out, to prevent spreading the disease. Those who do not yet have symptoms can be carriers, and masks are effective at protecting those around them.
Statewide, 1,239 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 38 have died. 23,325 Oregonians have tested negative.
The number of county residents who have tested positive for the disease stands at 12. None died, three have recovered, and 455 have tested negative.
The Douglas Public Health Network is continuing to investigate the positive cases, identify those who were in contact with them and advise quarantine.
DPHN plans to hold another drive-thru test clinic on Friday. Patients must go through their health care provider in order to obtain a test. The drive-thru clinics, which began March 17, have performed 238 of the tests done in the county.
While there are predicted to be some sunny days ahead, public health officials are asking county residents to continue social distancing even in good weather.
They suggest enjoying your own backyard; walking or biking solo or with members of your household, hosting a virtual picnic; doing yard work; and washing the car.
Another option is opening doors and windows to let in fresh air while remaining indoors.
Most parks are currently closed.
They also said county residents should not participate in group sports or attending social gatherings.
Dannenhoffer said when it comes to wearing masks, the Centers for Disease Control has gone back and forth on its recommendations. He said he recommends wearing a mask. It may or may not protect you from someone else's germs, but it will keep yours from reaching others.
DPHN has an informational video about mask and glove usage, using glitter to simulate germs. It's available on the DPHN's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkrExyC5WDY77gl7irECxLA
Homemade cloth masks are sufficient for members of the public in general, while healthcare workers need masks with respirators.
There has been a shortage of those specialized masks, and making sure those health care workers don't run out is one reason why everyone should continue taking precautions, Dannenhoffer said.
"If we let off the brakes too soon, what could happen is it could roar back and we could be very short on PPE, and that could be a really tragic time," he said.
More information is available on the DPHN website at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
"Douglas Public Health Network reported no new COVID-19 cases as of noon Wednesday" because zero test results were received today and only 27 test results were received the day before. Not testing anyone is a sure fire method to keep coronavirus cases down.
