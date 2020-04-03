For the second day in a row, Douglas County reported no new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. County health officials said it is likely because people are following the guidelines for social spacing and good hygiene.
None of the 10 people in the county, who have tested positive for the virus have officially recovered, but Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said that’s because the state has not adopted criteria for declaring a COVID-19 patient as recovered. As of Thursday morning, 282 people had tested negative in the county.
Even though the county has reported 10 cases of the coronavirus, it might only be nine. Health officials said they’re not sure of the official address of one person who is infected, who spends time in two counties.
No deaths from the disease have been recorded in Douglas County.
The positive cases in the county are scattered along the Interstate 5 corridor from the Drain-Yoncalla area to Canyonville with one case in the coastal area. Dannenhoffer said no particular area could be considered a hot spot.
“If you tried to spread them any better, you couldn’t, so that’s good,” Dannenhoffer said.
The positive case in the Reedsport-Winchester Bay area is the only one on the coast south of Lane County. Coos County and Curry County have had no positive cases.
Dannenhoffer said people have to continue social distancing and keep up good hygiene, not touching your eyes, nose or mouth. He said people are doing what they are supposed to do and it’s making a difference.
“I am very, very, very pleased at the good work that Oregonians are doing,” Dannenhoffer said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported that the state had 90 new cases for a total of 826 people who are infected by COVID-19. It reported that 21 people have died in Oregon from the virus.
Aviva Health has established a respiratory clinic for its patients who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, an effort focused on mitigating the unnecessary use of local emergency department capacity and preserving rapidly dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, goggles and gloves.
Aviva Health is offering telehealth visits to its patients across Douglas County, giving them vital access to care during Oregon’s shelter in place order,
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily suspended the in-person release of property and evidence until further notice because of concerns over COVID-19 and social distancing. The order is effective immediately.
For information, call the sheriff’s office property and evidence technician at 541-440-4460.
