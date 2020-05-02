COVID-19 cases in Douglas County remained at 24 with no new cases as of noon Saturday after a positive test came back on Friday for a person that was declared recovered on the same day. That broke a 14-day streak without any reported cases in the county.
With 18 of the 24 people who tested positive now recovered, the county has six active cases. One person still remains hospitalized. No deaths have been reported from the disease according to the Douglas Public Health Network. A total of 1,159 people in the county have tested negative.
The Oregon Health Authority reported now has 57 new cases with 2,635 people who have been infected.
Five new deaths were recorded in the state raising the total to 109 people who have died from COVID-19.
County health officials say there are now two types of COVID-19 tests that are available to county residents — the nasal swab and the antibody test.
County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the nasal swab looks for RNA (ribonucleic acid) of the virus living in the body, and is currently the only way to identify and diagnose a confirmed active case of COVID-19.
The nasal swab test is what is being used in the drive-thru clinics, and it’s the test that health care providers have been ordering to confirm a case of COVID-19.
The antibody test is a blood test to identify if somebody has any antibodies to coronavirus in their blood, which means they have had the disease and hopefully have immunity.
“The tests are done at an outside lab, it’s just a blood draw, takes two days to get the results back,” Dannenhoffer said.
Quest Diagnostics is processing most of the tests, but they also do some swab tests.
Dannenhoffer said a positive antibody test does not confirm an active infection and a positive antibody does not guarantee that you are immune from COVID-19.
Dannenhoffer said nine people were tested at a drive-thru clinic in Reedsport on Saturday, including some workers from the Shutter Creek Correctional Facility who live in Douglas County. Those results should be back sometime this week.
Shutter Creek had 21 cases after a prisoner was transferred in and tested positive. Two employees and 19 adults in custody tested positive.
There appears to be a disconnect between the number of people tested in Douglas County and the number of tests administered. This begs the question of whether the Douglas County Public Health Network is misleading the public on the number of people tested for coronavirus.
The DPHN claims it has administered 1,082 coronavirus tests, yet only 395 people have been tested at the drive thru sites. The 1,082 number could represent the number of tests performed but not the true number of people tested if multiple tests were performed on the same person.
Many locales describe how they test each person multiple times to eliminate false positive and false negative testing errors. And positive cases are often retested, sometimes multiple times, to verify they have recovered. This means one person could be tested three or more times. If this is how Douglas County does it, testing each person twice and positive cases multiple times, the total number of people tested in Douglas County could be significantly less than people have been led to believe by the total test count.
Consider this, unlike the Oregon Health Authority’s website, DPHN’s website doesn’t list the total number of people tested, it lists the number of positive cases and the number of negative tests performed. Also, DPHN responded to frequently asked question, “How many people in Douglas County have been tested?” by saying “there have been zero deaths and 1,058 negative tests for COVID-19 in the county.” It doesn’t say 1,058 people tested negative.
Furthermore, NRToday’s previous article titled “New COVID-19 case breaks 14-day streak” (removed after I posted this comment) said, “Douglas Public Hea[l]th Network officials…also received the initial test results showing positive results.” Why did the DPHN describe it as the “initial” test result unless there was another test result afterwards, thus two or more tests for the same person?
To avoid the appearance of misleading the public, the DPHN needs to clarify on their website the total number of people tested similar to how the OHA lists their test numbers
The NRToday removed today’s article titled, “New COVID-19 case breaks 14-day streak,” describing a new coronavirus case in Douglas County that was declared recovered the same day the person tested positive. In the article, Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said, “for whatever reason the person was not tested when they were sick…He told his doctor, ‘Hey, I was sick a while ago.’”
This statement should be alarming for a couple different reasons. First, the top person in charge of addressing coronavirus in our County doesn’t know why this person wasn’t tested when they were sick. Is it possible the person did contact their doctor when they were first sick but were not tested and told to go home unless they needed to be hospitalized? If so, how many other similar cases are out there? How many other people were possibly infected by this person and others?
Second, Dr. Dannenhoffer does not clarify “a while ago” when describing how long ago the person became sick. In the article, the person has already been deemed recovered. Yet there was no mention of whether contract tracing was conducted to identify other people who may need to be tested.
Finally, how can a person be deemed positive for coronavirus and recovered at the same time? If a person is positive for coronavirus, how does Dr. Dannenhoffer know the person isn’t still contagious?
