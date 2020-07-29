Douglas County had its first day without a positive test for COVID-19 in over a week. At the same time, the state had its first decline in the percent of positive tests since cases started climbing toward the end of May.
Douglas County has 39 people in isolation and none of those who tested positive are hospitalized. Those people in isolation have had a recent positive test or have had contact with a known case and have symptoms and are awaiting a test. There has been just one death related to COVID-19.
The county has 119 total positive cases and Tamara Howell, a spokeswoman for the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team, said they are finding more younger people testing positive. She said there are at least three positive tests for kids between 11 and 19 years old. She added that most of the recent cases have been related to travel outside the county and state.
The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly showed 38,179 test results were reported last week with 4.8% testing positive, down from 5.8% the two weeks before.
The state reported 342 new cases Tuesday and after having no deaths reported on Monday, there were 14 Tuesday that were considered COVID-related.
Umatilla County had the most cases of any county with 75, surpassing the most populous county in the state, Multnomah County with 74.
