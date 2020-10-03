There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Douglas County between noon Friday and noon Saturday, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
"The good news is that today we see the first reprieve in case increases since September 23, 2020," the daily update said. "But, this does not mean it is time to let your guard down."
Douglas County has a total of 252 coronavirus cases, with 227 positive tests and 25 presumed positive. During the 24 hour period there was an increase of 120 negative test results, bringing that total to 13,393.
As of Saturday, 29 people were in isolation. Thee people are hospitalized, two locally and one out of the area.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases rose by 360 to 34,511 and eight new deaths were reported; four people from Multnomah County, one from Umatilla County, one from Marion County, one from Lane County and one from Washington County.
Douglas County residents are encouraged to be cautious about traveling or inviting people from outside the county.
People with questions regarding COVID-19 or the recent wildfires can call the Douglas County Resource/COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
While the Douglas County Commissioner’s Coronavirus Response Team reported 0 new cases today, this is contrary to the Oregon Health Authority which reported Douglas County had 1 new coronavirus case and 253 total cases. This is also contrary to the Roseburg Veteran’s Affairs which has reported 2 new cases since yesterday. You pick who you think is telling the truth.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Douglas County had 24 coronavirus cases and received 620 test results over the past week. Dividing 24 cases by 620 test results gives Douglas County a 7-day positive test rate of 3.9% today. Despite what the County Commissioners previously announced, Douglas County has NEVER met the required county school metric maximum 7-day positive test rate of 1% for 3-weeks.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County had 33% of all Oregon coronavirus cases today when they reported a RECORD 114 new coronavirus cases and 1 death in Lane County today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County also had a RECORD 441 cases and 4 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 348 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 5.8% today which is above the state school metric maximum of 5%.
